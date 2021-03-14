Cohasset City Council Monday, approved the purchase of up to $7,000 for solar lighting at the Tioga Recreation Area Pavilion.
“We took a look at it as an overall committee,” stated Public Utilities Commission Co-Chair Jack Yates. “We want to make sure there was adequate lighting, especially for people for the first time going out there. One of the big issues, by the boat landing, is there is not an electrical service to the site.”
“The other concerns we have is from a permitting standpoint,” Yates added. “Our concerns for lighting are for safety.”
“The pavilion itself has a slanted roof,” Yates said. “Because we are not sure, how much lighting will come out. We thought we would get a couple out there, and we could always get more, because they are single systems. We took the higher end, and if we bought about 12 lights, we would be at a $7,000 maximum.”
Yates brought up some concerns about the lights in cold weather.
“You are not going to see many people out there at 25 below anyways,” Councilor Tim Carlson said.
“Who owns the lights then,” Councilor Phillip Hermel asked. “As far as the maintenance, who would be maintaining them.”
It would be the responsibility of the City.
“We want to try and get the fire chief out there,” Hermel said.
“So we are putting up lights, Jack, thank you,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a $1,600 quote from Quality Flow for equipment and services for lift station updates.
“Before there was just an alarm, and now they could see, and plan accordingly,” Mayor Hagy said. “This is the one that communicates what the problem is.”
“Before we didn’t have the remote capabilities,” Mayor Hagy added.
“So basically $1,600 for four lift stations?” Councilor Jason Tabaka asked.
“Yes, this is for four lift stations,” Mayor Hagy said.
• Approved resolution 2021-10 authorizing the City to accept funds from the IRRRB Development Infrastructure Program for the Construction of an Incubator Building located in the Cohasset Industrial Park.
“We’ve been waiting on this, and now we got it,” Councilor Terry Bartz said.
“Well done Max,” Mayor Hagy added.
• Approved resolution 2021-11 authorizing the City to accept funds from the IRRB Culture and Tourism Grant and to provide matching funds in the amount of $20,000.
“This is for Tioga Recreation Area, if we receive the total, it would be $40,000,” Cohasset Finance Director Max Peters stated.
• Approved draft co-ownership agreement for ride the range marketing campaign in the amount of $5,000.
“A campaign between the four bike trail entities,” Mayor Hagy said. “This is strictly bike trail marketing.”
“Max, how did this information come at you,” Mayor Hagy asked.
“We have always had a respect for collaborating and creating further reach,” Peters said. “Looking at marketing this area together, to people outside our Region. I think what is really exciting, is that it’s marketing on a higher level, than we have ever done before.”
“We would have to hire someone to do PR [public relations] for this project,” Mayor Hagy said.
“Yeah,” Peters said.
• Tabled the purchase of a volleyball system from Epic Sports for $2,544.99.
“I didn’t even know we had volleyball set up over there,” Carlson said.
“During school hours, we aren’t going to be using the gym,” Peters said.
“The school didn’t want to buy into it, because it is more of a rec program for the City,” Mayor Hagy said.
“To be honest, I would like to see more information on it,” Carlson asked.
“Obviously, he (Dave O’Fallen) sees a need for it,” Mayor Hagy said.
“I just want more information on who is going to use it,” Carlson said.
“I’ll let Dave know to come out with some usage,” Mayor Hagy said.
“Find out where it is going to be stored,” Bartz said.
• Approved amended Economic Development Authority (EDA) bylaws, which changes voting members from eight to seven.
• Approved recommendation from the EDA for expenditure of $667,100 in EDA funds for the completion of phase two of the Downtown Development Project.
“This is money we have in the EDA,” Bartz said. “It’s also money where we can say, we can stop. But they need to have it upfront.”
• Approved increase in supervisory spending limit to $5,000.
“Even so, money spent like that, we should be in the loop,” Mayor Hagy said. “I don’t see the $800 being workable anymore.”
• Approved the initiation of draft rental agreement for the Senior Center.
“It kind of mirrors our rental process for the Community Center,” Mayor Hagy said.
“I’ve been having a lot of requests, and we don’t have anything set up yet,” Carlson said.
“They are having a really tough time right now getting furniture,” Bartz said. “They are talking about April. Hopefully by the middle of April, everything will be there.”
“It’s brand new, it’s beautiful, and I think people will really enjoy it. It’s going to be a really nice venue,” Mayor Hagy said.
• Approved resolution 2021-12 establishing incentive for the production of wood pellets, a letter of support with the City of Grand Rapids, encouraging investment in the wood pellet plant.
• Heard an update from Cohasset Security Officer Dean Scherf on security cameras.
“This year we did the maintenance shop, and looking at getting a new camera system at Portage Park. There is a system out there, but it’s pretty obsolete,” Scherf said. “I think it would be a wise move by the City to update the cameras.”
“The new system is very nice,” Scherf said. “Walter and I can look at the cameras from home. He does the shop, and I can look at the other City cameras.”
• Approved claims in the amount of $69,160.13, the February 23, 2021 city council minutes , acknowledged the February 1, 2021 public utilities commission minutes and the February 2, 2021 EDA minutes.
All council members were present. There was no resident input.
