This Tuesday, the Cohasset City Council accepted a revised environmental review for Huber Engineered Woods, the proposed wood factory to be built on 400 acres at Boswell Energy Center’s “North Site” within the City of Cohasset.
The updated environmental assessment worksheet, or EAW, for the Huber Engineered Woods’ $440 million oriented strand board, or OSB, plant was completed in response of comments from a regional environmental group, an Indigenous band, a competitor and two Bemidji-area business groups who had questioned the adequacy of the original EAW.
After the EAW is deemed “adequate” by the city of Cohasset, state agencies must now consider permits for the plant.
In response to the concerned comments, Huber Engineered Woods President Brian Carlson said, “We appreciate the feedback we received from community members and stakeholders, and we revised the EAW accordingly to take into account the feedback we received. We intend to continue working with interested parties to move the project toward construction.”
The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board approved a $15 million financial assistance package to help support construction. The $15.6 million package is one of the largest in IRRRB history. The loan is a financial incentive for HEW to build a new 800,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Cohasset. It is expected to bring more than 150 new jobs to Itasca County.
“Today is a great day for Itasca County and our Northland as more than 150 well-paying jobs will be coming to the community in the near future,” said Rep. Spencer Igo who represents Cohasset and the surrounding area and has been working with Huber, Itasca County, the Iron Range Delegation in the House and Senate, and the IRRRB to secure the funding needed to bring this project to his community. “Huber is wisely making a significant investment in the best workforce in the nation—the hard- working men and women of the Iron Range. I want to offer my sincere thanks and appreciation to the IRRRB for supporting this important project and look forward to welcoming Huber to the area.”
“We are excited that Huber has chosen this site to expand their business,” commented Itasca County Commissioner Davin Tinquist, who represents District 1 which includes Cohasset. “This will be a tremendous boost, not only to the local economy of Cohasset, but to all of Itasca County. This is good for the timber industry, the local job market, and for our tax base.”
Owners of an OSB plant near Bemidji have voiced concerns that there wouldn’t be enough timber, namely aspen, in the state to support another mill.
In the updated EAW, Mike Kilgore, chair of the Department of Forest Resources at the University of Minnesota, said aspen’s “annual sustainable harvest” was 2.36 million cords per year and only 1.43 million cords were harvested in 2018. Huber would use about 300,000 cords of aspen per year, leaving plenty for Huber, Kilgore said.
The passing of the EAW for Huber Engineered Wood to move into Itasca County is great news for the private landowners in the Northwoods,” commented Dave Roerick, president of the Minnesota Forestry Association. “It’s a great opportunity to tap into the least utilized wood base in the northland. It will also be a huge support to increase the amount of carbon sequestered by regenerating some of the older forests. It’s an effective way to reduce climate change, provide for a healthy, vigorous growing forest, provide a return on the investment for landowners and provide jobs for timber producers and industry.”
