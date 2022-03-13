Cohasset Community Center was filled with residents, opposed and against the EAW for Huber Engineered Woods, at Tuesday’s regular Cohasset City Council meeting.
According to the agenda, it stated there was an open public hearing, but Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy announced very early on they would not be accepting public comment.
“We sincerely appreciate everyone’s interests and passion around this project,” Hagy said. “Tonight we will make a final decision on the EAW. We will not be accepting public comment tonight.”
From the beginning, the Mayor stated the City would only consider comments submitted in writing.
“This was to ensure everyone had an opportunity to share their comments,” Mayor Hagy explained.
Background information was provided to the public. Mayor Hagy explained the EAW was prepared, on public notice in the fall of 2021. On November 23, 2021 the City Council elected to postpone the decision based on comments made. Forty-five comments were received, with two comments neutral. Nineteen comments were positive and 24 distinct comments were negative. Every distinct comment was reviewed and filed, and comments would be made available in the next few days to the public.
“It is no surprise that we feel this would be a great opportunity for the region,” Mayor Hagy said.
The Mayor also brought up findings in regard to the impact on the project on climate change and air quality, adequacy and protection of wood supply and wetland impacts.
“I strongly urge you to review the comments document,” Mayor Hagy said.
Councilor Terry Bartz made a motion to adopt the EAW for Huber Engineered Woods. Council approved this unanimously.
In other business:
Council approved the 2022 polling place in the City of Cohasset.
Approved the recreation fee re-structure.
Approved the TIF Analysis for the Cohasset Lumber Mill and Highway 2 Riverfront project.
“Simply to authorize the TIF on both,” Mayor Hagy said.
Item E was an add-on to the agenda, which was approved. It allowed the City to hire two deputy clerks.
Approved claims in the amount of $121,165.43, the February 22, 2022 city council minutes, the March 7, 2022 public utilities commission minutes, the March 1, 2022 economic development authority minutes and the cemetery deed for Molly Mae Flaherty.
All council members were present.
A complete recording of the Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Cohasset City Council meeting, can be viewed online on ICTV.
