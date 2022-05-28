The Itasca County Board of Commissioners approved the transfer of funds in the amount of $1.4 million from the unorganized township road and bridge accounts to the county road and bridge fund for road maintenance costs in unorganized townships.
According to a meeting memo, the county board adopted a new unorganized township road and bridge policy in September 2020 which outlines how road maintenance costs on the unorganized township system would be reimbursed to the county road and bridge fund.
The policy states that a maximum reimbursement amount is set in the annual budget. The following year, the Transportation Department will provide a list of actual costs to the system and create a bill for the transfer of funds. Any amount over the budgeted amount will be covered by the county road and bridge fund.
The 2022 budgeted revenue amount totaled $1.4 million. The 2021 actual expenditures totaled $2,236,311.04.
Since expenditures were above the budgeted amount, the entire $1,400,000 should be transferred to the county road and bridge fund.
County facilities tour
It was the consensus of the county board to reschedule the county facilities tour originally scheduled for June 2, 2022 to June 6, 2022, with no change to times/locations.
Monday, June 6
7:30 a.m.: Swan River Garage
9:05 a.m.: Nashwauk Garage
10:55 a.m.: Togo Garage
12:45 p.m.: Balsam Garage
Other business
The board approved commissioner warrants with a check date of May 27, 2022, in the amount of $4,106,810.86.
Employee expense reimbursement for expenses submitted over 60 days from when they were incurred were approved with a 4-0. Board Chair Terry Snyder abstained from the vote.
Itasca County Health and Human Services (ICHHS) Department Warrants for May 2022, in the amount of $1,219,548.40 were approved 5-0.
A Legislative Conference Call was provided by Itasca County Lobbyist Loren Solberg Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided a situational and informational update regarding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Itasca County, including information regarding vaccination roll-out. If you have questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, please call the Public Health Hotline at (218) 327-6784, visit www.co.itasca.mn.us or contact First Call for Help/211 at (218) 326-8565.
Commissioners motioned to award a service contract to Evans Electric, Inc., for $63,800.00 for electric installation services as part of the Bass Lake Campground expansion project and authorize necessary signatures.
Crisis Response Team representatives Cre Larson and Tom Gaffney provided a Crisis Response Team update, including information regarding mental health crisis services provided in Itasca County.
Consent agenda
The following items on the consent agenda were approved with a 5-0 vote.
Schedule a budget work session beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022 in the boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse to discuss the 2023 budget and preliminary levy.
Approve the transfer of funds in the amount of $1,400,000 from the unorganized township road and bridge accounts to the county road and bridge fund for road maintenance costs in unorganized townships.
Approve out of state travel for Veteran Service staff to attend the National Association of Veteran Service Officers Conference in San Antonio, Texas from June 5-10, 2022, with travel expenses for 3 staff members at a total of $5,535.75.
Award contract 59831 for CR 149 bridge replacement to the lowest responsible bidder, Gerit Hanson Contracting, Inc., in the amount of $903,861.64, authorize a shift in funding for CP 2022-02 on CR 449 to utilize some unorganized township funds in addition to county preservation funds, and authorize the required signatures on the contract documents.
Adopt the resolution for sponsorship of the Grant-in-Aid (GIA) Herb Brandstrom ATV/OHM Trail and authorize necessary signatures for the County-Club Agreement.
Authorize the retention of outside counsel for legal services for appeal to Minnesota Supreme Court and coordination of amici curiae to compel the court to grant review of the court of appeals decision that negatively impacts preservation of public access to lakes and waterways and other public recreational uses, and has further reaching implications to land management, road uses, surveyor responsibilities, and private landowners.
Employee
recognition
The following employees were recognized:
Welcome to new employee, Ashley Mohler, Social Worker, Health & Human Services, effective
May 16. Welcome to new employee, Jacob Fauchald, Assistant County Attorney effective May 23. Welcome to new employee, Matt Becker, Park Maintenance Worker, Land Department, effective May 16. Welcome to new employee, Kim Lybrook, Social Worker, Health & Human Services Department, effective, May 23.
Farewell to Dee Gielen whose last day as a Social Worker, Health & Human Services
Department will be May 25, 2022 after 22-plus years of service. Farewell to Mona Petersen, Care Coordinator with IMCare, Health & Human Services Department effective May 31, after more than 7 years of service. Farewell to Tammi Fairchild whose last day as an Administrative Support, Recorder’s Office, will be May 27 after 2 years of service. Farewell to Dale Schneider whose last day as a Helpdesk Technician, MIS, will be May 20 after 5 years of service. Farewell to Nicole Edwards whose last day as a Public Health Nurse, Health & Human Services Department, will be June 2 after 8-plus years of service. Robin Jackson will be transferring to an Assessment Technician position, Assessor Department, from a Clerk Treasurer, Auditor/Treasurer Department effective May 29.
Commissioner
comments
Commissioner Burl Ives provided comment regarding his attendance of a recent Chamber Luncheon, as well as the current baby formula shortage situation.
Commissioner Ben DeNucci provided comment regarding park and recreation projects and interest in expanding the current bidding process in the County’s Purchasing Policy.
Board Chair Terry Snyder provided comment regarding Canisteo Pit and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) concerns.
