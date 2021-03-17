Cleaning up after the spill

With the recent 30th anniversary of the largest inland oil spill in the United States combined with the ongoing Line 3 pipeline replacement project, there have been many conversations regarding how these events can have an impact on the people and environment they are in. Greg Taylor was fire chief of the Grand Rapids Volunteer Fire Department at the time of the 1991 oil spill in Grand Rapids. He shared what it was like to be there on March 3, 1991.
Taylor said March 3 started off with several calls to the dispatch center in Itasca County with people complaining about gas-like odor in the air. He and several other people drove around the area to try and catch where the smell was coming from. This proved difficult as there had also been a recent jet fuel overflow at the Grand Rapids/Itasca County airport that past weekend.
As Taylor and others drove by the Wannigan apartment complex west of Itasca Community College, they noticed some trees looked like they had been burned. Upon closer inspection they realized the trees weren’t burned, but they noticed there was oil in the snow on their footprints. Immediately they called the sheriff’s office who then called a state duty officer to send an immediate alert to all state fire offices.
Taylor stated that a representative from Lakehead Pipeline Company, who owned the Line 3 pipeline at the time, was on the scene within 20 minutes. The pipeline was shut off to stop any more oil from spilling.
In the meantime, Taylor dispatched the local fire departments to stand by, ready to help. Most of the oil was found to be in a field north of the Wannigan apartments. Some of the oil was moving on top of the ice of the Prairie River as it moved down the drain tile by Itasca Community College. Plugging the drain tile was their first task, according to Taylor.
“We plugged that drain tile simply using blue tarps,” said Taylor.
Taylor said within two to three hours, the fire department had put booms across the Prairie River as their main concern was the oil getting into the Prairie River and moving toward the Mississippi River. Luckily, there was ice to hold it back. Nearby, a large holding pond was built and lined with tarps down the road from Schwartz Redi Mix plant. The ice and oil was removed and placed in the pond where the ice could melt and the oil could be disposed of.
“We were concerned about the Mississippi of the river, but it never got within 1.5 miles of the Mississippi,” Taylor stated. He continued, “Within a month and a half, two month, you wouldn’t have known there was an oil spill. There was no environmental impact. Their response time was phenomenal.”
Reporting the numbers
There have been varying reports over the years regarding the amount of oil spilled onto the Prairie River and the total amount of oil spilled on March 3, 1991. According to numbers given to Taylor and the fire departments from Lakehead Pipeline Company at the time, 300,000-400,000 gallons of oil went onto the ice on Prairie River and the total spill came to 1.1 million gallons.
According to Stephen Mikkelson, current communications specialist with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the estimated amount of oil that ended up spilling onto the Prairie River was about 300,000 gallons. The total estimated amount of oil was about 1.7 million gallons.
The Grand Rapids Herald Review also reported on the 1991 spill. In the Wednesday, March 6, 1991 edition, an article titled “Sixty-inch pipe rupture causes major oil spill,” states, “by Wednesday morning Lakehead vacuum crews on cleanup activities had filled 101 tanker trucks with 700,000 gallons of oil and water which were taken away to storage tanks. Of this number, 15 tanker loads or more than 100,000 gallons had been removed directly from the pipeline in order to cut out the ruptured section of pipe.”
The article continues, “Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Information Officer David Plante said the estimated 630,000 gallons of crude oil which spilled on land and into the Prairie River is one of the four largest spills in the state. … The amount of oil which may have spilled into the Prairie River is a question mark as well. As cleanup of the spill continues, river ice was to begin being removed today by crews cutting from the first oil boom near Glenwood Avenue back toward the origin of the spill into the river.”
In the March 10, 1991 edition of the Grand Rapids Herald Review, the article “Oil spill bigger than officials first estimated,” states, “a Lakehead Pipeline official said 219 tanker loads of crude oil and water had been removed from spill sites near Itasca Community College (ICC). This translates to more than 973,000 gallons of oil which spilled into a field near ICC and leaked into the Prairie River through a storm sewer. This is more than one-third more oil than the original 630,000 gallon estimate if the percentage of water in the tankers, which a Lakehead official quotes, is correct.”
The article also states that Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (PCA) information officer David Plante reported the PCA group at the spill site has found no oil under the ice.
In the article, “Officials confirm Lakehead oil spill is state’s largest,” published in the Grand Rapids Herald Review on March 13, 1991, Lakehead Pipeline Company, Inc. estimated 1.7 million gallons of crude oil spilled.
According to a report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on the Lakehead Pipeline Company, Inc. pipeline spill on March 3, 1991, “over 40,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into the surrounding area. … The initial estimates by the company placed the size of the spill at 15,000 barrels. After rechecking volume figures, the company revised its estimate to 40,000 barrels.”
The NOAA provides incident reports on oil spill where the NOAA Office of Response and Restoration gave scientific support for the incident. Their report states 1,680,000 gallons of oil were at risk of spill.
The report continues stating, “Following the initial notification, the company shut off the valve to the pipeline. Approximately 300 people living in homes near the site were evacuated for safety but were allowed to return to their homes later in the night. It was almost an hour after they had been notified before the company shut the pipeline down. It is believed that this delay caused a significant increase in the size of the spill.”
To view the NOAA incident report, visit https://incidentnews.noaa.gov/incident/6793
Line 3 today
According to Enbridge’s website, “the $2.9-billion U.S. portion of the Line 3 Replacement Program, known as the Line 3 Replacement Project, consists of replacing existing 34-inch pipe with new 36-inch pipe for 13 miles in North Dakota, 337 miles in Minnesota, and 14 miles in Wisconsin.”
Taylor says he is usually neutral on issues such as the Line 3 Replacement project but believes it is important to replace things if they no longer work.
“Things wear out. If an automobile wears out you replace it. If a pipeline wears out, you replace it,” said Taylor.
He added that he would much rather respond to a pipeline spill than a tanker car spill due to the higher risks with tanker cars. Taylor said he is looking forward to the better pipeline with the Line 3 project because of the new state-of-the art equipment and better controls of pollution output.
“I’m all about keeping our waters clean and our forests clean. That’s the main thing about living here,” said Taylor. He added, “I’m neutral on a lot of these things, I’m in favor of state of the art pipelines, I’m not in favor of faulty pipelines.”
