The City of Grand Rapids received a clean preliminary opinion regarding finances during a work session of the Grand Rapids City Council on Monday, April 26.
According to David Mol, a partner with Redpath & Co., Ltd., the city’s auditing service, a comprehensive annual financial report and report on internal control and legal compliance report will be completed and presented in May.
For the past 28 years, the City of Grand Rapids has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).
Key findings in this year’s audit show the city’s property tax collection rate in 2020 was 99.26%. The special assessment collection rate was 90.7% for 2020. The fund balance of the city’s General Fund increased $720,900 during 2020. Revenues exceeded the budget by $1.2 million and expenditures exceeded the budget by $633,000. The General Fund has met the desired cash flow reserve needs, according to Redpath who recommends that the city continue to monitor actual results of the Debt Service Funds with the projected amounts to ensure adequate funding of the Debt Service Funds.
As the audit report explains, the city’s financial statements are presented in a format that is significantly different from financial statements of a private business. The key differences that impact accounting and financial reporting include the following: Service motive vs. profit motive; stewardship vs. return on investment; and appropriated budget vs. financial plan.
In the private sector, there generally is a direct relationship between what an individual pays and what that same individual receives.
A customer that purchase two rolls of paper from Blandin Paper would expect to pay more than a customer purchasing one roll of payer. This is referred to as an “exchange-type” transaction.
The situation is different for most goods and services provided by the city. Generally, there is not a direct relationship between what a resident pays in taxes and the specific services that same resident receives from the city. This is referred to as a “non-exchange” transaction.
As Redpath explains, citizens and creditors of the city need to be able to access financial statements to monitor accountability.
The audit letter further states that budgets are prepared by both private sector businesses and governments. While private sector budgets often serve as a management tool for financial planning, government budgets serve as authorization to spend resources for the provision of goods and services.
For the City of Grand Rapids, there are annual budgets and project budgets. The annual Budget Report includes the budget for 13 individual funds. Additionally, the budget process uses multiple internal meetings, several with the city council and public.
“Financial reporting of budgetary performance serves as an accountability/compliance tool for the city council and taxpayers,” summarizes the report. “In summary, the city’s financial statements serve to demonstrate accountability and compliance to taxpayers, creditors and grantors of council action, regulations and grant agreements.”
In other business, during Monday’s meeting, the council:
• Proclaimed May 12, 2021, Arbor Day in the City of Grand Rapids.
• Approved council minutes for Monday, April 12, 2021.
• Approved verified claims for the period of April 6-19, 2021 in the total amount of $821,304.79.
• Accepted a $23,000 CARES Act Airport Grant for the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport.
• Approved a temporary liquor application for the Grand Rapids Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
• Accepted a $1,000 donation from the Blandin Foundation for the Independence Day fireworks at Pokegama Lake.
• Authorized the Grand Rapids Police Department’s retirement of a 1990 TurfVac from their fleet and allowed its proper disposal at a recycling facility.
• Authorized the police department to apply for a 2021 Minnesota Power Foundation Grant.
• Approved a master subscriber agreement for Minnesota Court Data Services for Government Agencies.
• Accepted quotes and authorized awarding the low quote to Vinco in the amount of $76,270 for AP 2021-2 Beacon Relocation at the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport.
• Approved Max Gray Construction Phase 2 Fire Hall change order No. 005.
• Adopted amended City Council By-laws as pertaining to commission members.
• Approved Max Gray Construction Phase 2 Fire Hall change order No. 003, 004 and 006, TNT Construction Group LLC Phase 1 change order No. 005 and A-Z Electric Phase 2 change order No. 002.
• Approved an application by Itasca County to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Cleanup grant program.
• Adopted a resolution providing for the sale of $873,000 in general obligation utility bonds (series 2021A).
• Approved the hire of a full-time rental inspector/firefighter. There are two main functions of this position: rental housing inspections and responding to emergency calls. This position will enforce local codes on all rental housing properties in Grand Rapids and have thorough knowledge of state and local codes. This position would work under the general direction of the Fire Chief and/or City Building Official.
