Pete Medved of Bigfork displayed his 1957 Pontiac Star Chief station wagon at Bovey Farmers Day on Monday. 

The classic station wagon was all set for a camping excursion with picnic essentials, tackle boxes, and old magazines and field guides.

Behind the car, Medved towed a classic boat willed to him by his grandfather Andy Hagen. The boat is believed to have been manufactured in 1948 or 1949. It was purchased in Grand Rapids at Harper’s Arrowhead Boats and has a Johnson outboard motor that belonged to his great-uncle. 

Medved said that due to the boat’s wood and canvas hull, his grandfather would have to paint the hull every spring so that it wouldn’t leak. Since it’s restoration, Medved still gets the boat out on the water a few times each year. 

Hank Buczynski of Virginia, Minn., attended the car show with his bright-green 1928 Tudor Sedan.  

Buczynski purchased the restored vehicle six years ago and has put on about 13,000 miles. He said he enjoys working on classic cars and has added his own touches to the Tudor Sedan. 

