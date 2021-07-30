The Tri-County Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol will, once again, be holding the annual Pancake Breakfast on Aug. 8 at the Walker Airport, Bresley Field.
They will be serving their famous made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, sausage and assorted beverages from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is no charge however a free-will donation will be collected. Pilots of fly-in aircraft will be complimentary.
This squadron has a long history. It started out as the Walker Flying Club before forming the local squadron and donating their airplane to CAP. The name has changed several times over the years. The Cass County Senior Squadron included members from Beltrami and Hubbard counties to form the Tri-County Squadron.
There are 30 squadrons in Minnesota but the CAP is a nationwide organization responding to emergency situations of all kinds. All members are volunteers, coming together to serve the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.