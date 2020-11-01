The Grand Rapids Public Works Department and Grand Rapids Police Department would like to remind motorists that Winter Parking Restrictions begin Sunday, Nov. 1. Residents can help snow removal efforts by complying with this ordinance that prohibits parking on public streets any time it is necessary to plow. Vehicles, including motor vehicles and trailers, must remain off the street until the City crews have had an opportunity to plow curb to curb. Violators will be ticketed and vehicles may be towed.
The ordinance states: Any vehicle which shall be left parked in violation may be removed by officers of the police department of the city and stored in any appropriate place. All necessary costs and expenses of towing, removing and storage of such vehicle shall be first paid by the owner before release of the vehicle.
Residents can also help the snow removal efforts by shoveling around hydrants and mailboxes and by clearing the sidewalks in front of their homes — remember, it is illegal to place snow on a public roadway.
Those with questions may contact the Public Works Department at (218) 326-7481 or the Police Department at (218) 326-3464.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.