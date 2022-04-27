"Local Government Aid (LGA) is the most effective way for the State to keep local property taxes affordable,” wrote Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel in a request for council approval of a resolution to propose that the Minnesota state legislature increase appropriations to the LGA formula. The resolution was presented to the Grand Rapids City Council on Monday, April 25.
The city local government aid (LGA) program has existed since 1972. The LGA formula calculates increases and decreases in each city’s aid based on the gap between its “unmet need” and its current aid level. The measure of a city’s “need” depends on its population. For large cities (population over 10,000): need per capita is determined by (1) jobs per capita, (2) age of housing stock (both housing built before 1940 and housing built between 1940 and 1970), and (3) a sparsity adjustment for cities with a population less than 150 per square mile.
Mayor Dale Christy added, LGA is the “best way” for cities to off-set increases in property taxes.
In 2022, LGA reduced City of Grand Rapids property taxes by $186,000 per $100,000 of residential home values.
Currently, the Legislature is looking at a $34 million increase to LGA disbursements. The resolution before the Grand Rapids City Council encourages a larger increase of $90 million.
While the city appreciates an increase in appropriations of $34 million, Mayor Christy commented that the $90 million would “make a bigger dent” in property taxes - especially during a year when local homeowners are seeing large hikes in their property value assessments.
Attached is a resolution encouraging the legislature to increase LGA by $90 million. He explained stressed how LGA helps cities pay for critical needs and services such as public safety, street maintenance and repairs, libraries, parks and trails, economic development and housing.
According to the resolution drafted by city staff, the LGA formula is reviewed and updated approximately every ten years after the completion of the decennial census.
“The LGA formula proposal included in SF 3971/HF 4064 provides a much-needed update to the formula to better reflect city needs and changes in our communities since the last major revision to the formula in 2013,” reads the resolution which identifies that the cost of providing city services continues to rise due to a significant increase in inflation (from 2009 to 2022, inflation has grown 41%, while LGA has only grown by 18%) and “the share of the state general fund spent on LGA has decreased to just 2.12%.”
“A $90 million increase to the LGA appropriation is essential to fund the formula is modest compared to the $9.3 billion state budget surplus,” the resolution states.
The council unanimously approved the resolution during Monday’s meeting with the following closing “that this resolution be transmitted to Representative Spencer Igo (Grand Rapids), Senator Justin Eichorn (Grand Rapids, Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman, Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, Senate Minority Leader Melissa López Franzen, and Governor Tim Walz.
In other business, the council:
• Held a public comment session to allow for public comment regarding GRPD portable audio/video recorder (body work cameras BWC). There was no discussion and no one from the public chose to speak.
• Heard from Mayor Christy during council reports. Christy said, with property values a recent hot topic of discussion, people should check out the M1PR form for property tax refunds (“especially for those 65 and up”).
• Approved minutes for Monday, April 4, 2022 special meeting and Monday, April 11 regular meeting and April 11, 2022 closed meeting.
• Approved verified claims for April 5 - April 18, 2022 in the total amount of $897,625.32.
• Approved the consent agenda with the following items: A resolution and approving a grant agreement with the State of Minnesota for the 21st Street SW Extension project; a resolution and approving a limited use permit with the State of Minnesota for amenities within the Highway 169 right-of-way; a motion to add to and hire from the Public Works Part-Time Eligibility List for the 2022 Spring/Summer Maintenance Season; approval of the General Liability insurance coverage through the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust; a change in Group Base Life, Supplemental Life, and LTD Insurance providers effective June 1, 2022; voiding a lost accounts payable check and issuance of a replacement check; a resolution extending the bid opening date for the IRA Civic Center Improvement project; a resolution to authorize closing Capital Projects Fund- IRA Civic Center Capital Project Fund; a request allowing the Fire Chief to sign the Memorandum of Understand between Casper Construction and GRFD; approval of a Supplemental Letter Agreement (SLA) 2022-4 with SEH related to CP 2022-4, 7th Avenue SE Overlay; golf course employment; authorization for the Police Department to enter into a Joint Powers Agreement with the Aitkin Itasca Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (AIM VCET) replacing the previous JPA; and authorization for Grand Rapids Police Department to apply for the 2022 COPS Grant.
