The Grand Rapids City Council opened their July 26, 2021 regular meeting with an invitation for public input.
Taking the podium was John Lavalier, resident of Grand Rapids, who wanted to voice his concerns regarding police response to people experiencing epileptic seizures. Because of a brain injury from 1996 when Lavalier was hit by a train, he frequently experiences epileptic seizures. Sometimes these seizures can be while he is shopping or at work. Lavalier claims he has had varied responses from officers who are dispatched to the emergency calls when he’s having seizures.
One particular incident Lavalier cited happened at a grocery store in south Grand Rapids. According to Lavalier, who showed the City Council the police report, the responding officer indicated that Lavalier did not want to receive medical attention.
“But I need that, they’ve saved my life,” explained Lavalier. “I want them to help me, I need them to help me.”
Lavalier said the officer handcuffed him while he was in seizure.
“I don’t want that officer to help me if he is going to handcuff me,” continued Lavalier who explained that when restrained, people with epilepsy can become combative.
Grand Rapids City Attorney Chad Sterle told Lavalier and the council that he had talked with the Grand Rapids Police Chief regarding the situation and had set up a training session for Aug. 12 to be presented by the Epilepsy Foundation for police officers and other city staff who may be interested.
In other business:
• Approved city council minutes for July 12, 2021 worksession and regular meetings.
• Approved verified claims for the period of July 7- 19, 2021 in the total amount of $1,939,520.59 of which $264,852.73 are debt service payments.
• Approved a resolution approving LG230 application to conduct off-site gambling for Confidence Learning Center.
• Approved a contribution of $5,000 to Mt. Itasca for artificial tracks on their ski jumps.
• Amended the purchasing policy to increase threshold amounts of micro purchases and small purchases.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the 2021 budgeted operating transfers.
• Adopted a resolution accepting the donation of a picnic table from David and Sharon Marty to be placed on Crystal Lake Park.
• Approved a school resource agreement for 2021-2022 school year.
• Entered into an lease agreement with ISD 318 for use of the IRA Civic Center, Bob Streetar Field and the Grand Rapids Sports Complex.
• Made a motion to retire a city asset at auction and utilize McLaughlin Auctioneers LLC.
• Approved an easement related to Linda Lane Ditching project and authorized payment.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the city to make application to the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Development (IRRR) Partnerships grant program for the Minnesota Autonomous rural Transit (MARTI) Project.
• Approved a temporary liquor license for Itasca Curling Club event scheduled for Aug. 14, 2021.
• Signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Itasca County Toward Zero Deaths Coalition.
• Accepted a $50,000 grant from the Minnesota IRRR Downtown Streetscapes Grant Program for the Grand Iron Range CAV Project.
• Approved Amendment No. 1 to the Consulting Agreement with the Plum Catalyst.
• Approved New Fire Hall Max Gray Construction Phase 2 Change Order No. 007.
• Approved a temporary liquor license for Klockow Brewing Oktoberfest event.
• Approved an easement with Minnesota Power related to the Solar Project at the GPZ Airport.
• Amended the job description and reclassified Community Development Specialist to Zoning Administrator.
• Authorized the mayor’s execution of a financial assistance award from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic development Administration for the Grand Rapids/Cohasset Industrial Park Infrastructure Project.
• Adopted a resolution providing the sale of $1,235,000 Taxable General Obligation Refunding bonds, Series 2021C.
• Adopted a resolution approving Demand Charge Agreement.
• Adopted a resolution providing for the sale of $1,2225,000 General Obligation Utility Refunding Bonds, Series 2021D.
