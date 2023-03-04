The City of Grand Rapids will be hiring a new chief of police soon. The city council acknowledged the retirement of Steve Schaar, in accordance with his employment agreement, effective April 30, 2023, during the city council’s meeting Monday, Feb. 27.

Schaar was appointed as chief by the council July 12, 2021. He began his career with the City of Grand Rapids as a Patrol Officer on Oct. 13, 1996. Over the years, Schaar served in every aspect of the Police Department, becoming a Sergeant in 2008, Assistant Chief of Police in 2010, and Chief of Police in 2021.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments