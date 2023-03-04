The City of Grand Rapids will be hiring a new chief of police soon. The city council acknowledged the retirement of Steve Schaar, in accordance with his employment agreement, effective April 30, 2023, during the city council’s meeting Monday, Feb. 27.
Schaar was appointed as chief by the council July 12, 2021. He began his career with the City of Grand Rapids as a Patrol Officer on Oct. 13, 1996. Over the years, Schaar served in every aspect of the Police Department, becoming a Sergeant in 2008, Assistant Chief of Police in 2010, and Chief of Police in 2021.
“Steve has proven himself to be extremely dedicated to the City. He has served Grand Rapids and the surrounding communities with wisdom and integrity for 27 years,” read the resolution before the council.
The structural process for filling the chief position is to interview the department’s two captains, Kevin Ott and Andy Morgan. City Administrator Tom Pagel requested that the mayor and one appointed council member be on the interview committee, along with the City Attorney and Human Resources Officer. The two interviews will be conducted on March 9, 2023.
During the city’s meeting, Councilor Tom Sutherland moved approval of the hiring committee and expressed interest in serving as the council representative with Mayor Dale Christy on the committee.
Councilor Dale Adams supported the action and suggested that Sutherland would be a good fit given his background in law enforcement with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The committee plans to have a recommendation for the council at its next meeting March 13.
Also Monday, the city council heard the annual report from the GRPD, from Captain Andy Morgan. Last year, the department responded to 9,548 calls for service which was slightly lower than 2021. According to the type of calls, thefts, burglaries, vandalism, assaults and drugs were all up in 2022. Down compared with the previous year, were DWIs, disorderly conduct, and motor vehicle accidents with injuries. The GRPD had 1,858 traffic contacts in 2022 and, of these, 1,338 were given warnings with 520 citations issued.
As part of a joint powers agreement with Law Enforcement Agencies with three counties, law enforcement officers from Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Aitkin Police Department,
Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Rapids Police Department and the Mille Lacs County
Sheriff’s Office are working to seek out and conduct criminal investigations on those who are involved with violent crimes.
Offering part-time officers to the Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (AIM VCET), the GRPD was involved in investigating numerous crimes resulting in the following arrests and seizures. As detailed in the GRPD’s report, the AIM VCET, reported significant narcotics seizures and purchases for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022 including a combined total of 15,309 grams of methamphetamine (with street value of $1,133,831. Of the cases prosecuted for narcotics in Itasca County in 2022: 16 were for possession (3 first degree, 8 fifth degree), there were 22 total possession arrests in Aitkin and Mile Laces counties (1 first degree and 17 fifth degree).
Morgan explained that the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) successfully completed their annual goals in 2022, including to start a mental Health Support Group, implement body worn cameras and squad car cameras, and implement a new Drug and Violent Crime Enforcement Team (VCET). For this year, the GRPD aims to continue to strengthen relationships, replenish staffing levels, expand GRPD community events/presentations such as National Nite Out and the Citizen Academy), expand the local hotel interdiction presentation, address senior identity safety, create Active Threat PowerPoint (ALICE) Installation of in-squad video camera system ( installation in March), explore expanding the GRPD Officer Wellness Program, consider adding physical fitness aspect to the Wellness Program, replace the department’s K9 officer and explore further commitments to AIM VCET.
With the department’s K9 officer Radar retiring in 2022, the Grand Rapids City Council approved the purchase of a new dog. Morgan explained that Officer Justin Edmondson has been chosen as the new K9 handler for the GRPD. The department is expecting to see photos and videos of their new male German Shepherd soon, said Morgan. Officer Edmundson will be involved in training with the new dog for several weeks, ending this June.
In other business Monday, the council:
• Approved Council minutes for Monday, February 13, 2023 Worksession and Regular meetings, summary for Monday, February 13, 2023 Closed meeting and Tuesday, February 21, 2023 Special meeting.
• Approved the verified claims for the period February 7, 2023 to February 21, 2023 in the total amount of $849,765.57.
• Approved a Fireworks Display Agreement with J&M Displays for a Fireworks Show to take place on July 4, 2023.
• Approved amendment 5 to the cemetery sexton agreement with the City of Cohasset.
• Approved advertising agreements with businesses at the IRA Civic Center.
• Adopted a resolution approving budgeted transfers from the General Fund to Special Revenue Funds-Domestic Animal Control Facility and Central School.
• Approved a resolution authorizing an application to the IRRR Development Infrastructure Grant program for the Forest Lake Redevelopment Project.
• Adopted a resolution to authorize an operating transfer from the Capital Project Fund- Permanent Improvement Revolving Fund to the Capital Project Fund-General Capital Improvement Projects.
• Approved depositing the sum of $3,623 of unclaimed currency that was originally turned into Grand Rapids Police Department.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing an operating transfer.
• Approved change orders for the IRA Civic Center Improvement Project.
• Approved a resolution setting a public hearing on the proposed vacation of an alley and public easement.
• Approved appointments to Boards and Commissions.
The next meeting is Monday, March 13, at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
