City to be pilot for autonomous vehicles

By Britta Arendt
Herald-Review
The Grand Rapids area could be the first community outside of a metro area in the United States to pilot an autonomous shuttle service program.
The Grand Rapids Shuttle Project partners the city with May Mobility, a company that has been providing cities throughout the country with self-driving vehicles. During a work session Monday, Jan. 25, the Grand Rapids City Council heard an update on the project.
As Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel explained, this project is about more than bringing autonomous vehicles to town but it’s also about workforce development and tourism as well as creating more accessible mobility for those with transportation challenges.
“We have very good transportation through Arrowhead Transit,” began Pagel as he explained that this pilot program would work with Arrowhead to enhance Arrowhead’s hours of operation and compliment connections to important destinations including local businesses, housing and amenities.
The project is poised to bring advanced technology to the community and serve as a framework for similar projects in the future. May Mobility would provide the vehicles - wheelchair-accessible, self-driving shuttles.
City leaders have been working with May Mobility to develop a route that fits the community’s needs. At a high-level, the Grand Rapids route will provide a connection between the north and south sides of the city as well as stop at points of interest and destinations that are important to local residents such as grocery stores, housing and hospital facilities. To start, May is proposing to deploy five shuttles for the community and this number could be flexible depending upon demand, according to Shana Downs, Director of Sales and Channel Management for May Mobility.
Downs explained some of the details of the pilot project for the council during the Jan. 25 meeting. She said May would hire 3-5 full-time local employees to staff a local office as well as a group of fleet attendants to help guide riders onto the vehicles and explain the workings of the autonomous shuttles.
“Throughout the deployment, we will share data and insights to measure success and help you plan for the future,” reported Downs who said they are also planning to provide an on-demand service for riders to select predefined pick-up and drop-off destinations. “We want to bridge the gaps and we’re excited to work with Arrowhead to provide full-service for riders.”
Local transportation advocate and state leader for those with transportation challenges, Myrna Peterson is founder of Mobility Mania. For years, she has been working with the state and city on bringing autonomous vehicles to town. Peterson spoke to the city council Monday about the obstacles people in wheelchairs face when trying to navigate through town. She said the biggest issue for people who rely on public transportation is availability during the evenings and on weekends. For example, Peterson, who is reliant on a wheelchair, said if she wanted to attend an evening social event she would typically pay about $81 for transportation to and from her home. During the pilot period, shuttle rides will be offered free of charge with the findings of the project to ultimately determine what a reasonable price would be for a fare but it would be much less than what Peterson said she pays during off-hours.
“One thing I really like about May is their desire to work with our community,” commented Peterson. “They want people not to be afraid of technology and will hire people from Grand Rapids.”
Peterson also explained that the pilot project will also engage local students enrolled in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) classes to study the new technology.
“I’m excited,” said Peterson. “This is an opportunity I’ve been waiting for for some time. I’m hoping to get support from our stakeholders within the community.”
As Downs read, May Mobility’s mission is to transform cities through self-driving technology to create a safer, greener, more accessible world. She said the company was recently awarded a significant grant to develop an autonomous way to lockdown a wheelchair without a fleet attendant onboard.
May is also working with the University of Minnesota to study public trust and perception of autonomous vehicles. They are looking at transit user happiness and enthusiasm as well as institutional issues and costs. With Grand Rapids being a rural pilot, May will look at associated infrastructure investments, localization techniques along rural roadways and cold weather impacts on safety and sensing.
This pilot project is expected to cost between $1.75-2 million. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will soon decide on a contribution of $900,000. Other funding will be sought from regional sources as well as the city and county.
The typical radius for May’s autonomous services has been 3-4 miles. For the Grand Rapids area, it will be 12 miles. May is working with the company Via to create the on-demand transportation request service. With Via, May would invite riders to request a pick-up and drop-off with their phone and then a QR code would be their ticket to board with instructions for the vehicle regarding the route. Currently, May and Via are offering such a service in Arlington, Texas, where they charge a fare of $3 for on-demand.
“I think this has tremendous potential because we’re not the only rural community that needs this,” commented Grand Rapids Mayor Dale Christy during Monday’s worksession.
“It’s huge - globally - and it will put Grand Rapids on the map,” added Peterson.
“I like that it’s not competing with Arrowhead Transit,” said Councilor Dale Adams. “Why should someone’s ability to get around town stop at 4 p.m.? I see this expanding and opening up lots more opportunities.”
“Ultimately, we could see this technology as something Arrowhead uses - they are the experts at our local transportation,” said Pagel.
A timeline for the project will depend on MnDOT’s final approval of funding which is expected to be announced soon. Kick-off would be next spring (May, 2022) and would run 18 months.
“Community outreach will start this spring after we hear from MnDOT,” explained Peterson.
“The equity piece is so important,” commented Councilor Tasha Connelly who thanked Peterson for her advocacy.
“I’m so honored to be part of a community that is so progressive-minded,” added Peterson.
