This week, the Grand Rapids City Council meeting was full of important business and opened with exciting news.
City Councilor Tasha Connelly gave a report for the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority and announced they have just approved plans for a 64-unit hotel to be built at the former K-Mart site in SW Grand Rapids. The hotel is under the MyPlace franchise and ground is expected to be broken on construction this coming summer.
As Connelly explained, “the timing is important,” for this project as it will fill a hospitality need in Grand Rapids with more rooms for visitors. She said they expect to hear more information on the project soon.
IRA Civic Center project/Local Sales and Use Tax funding
Also of significant business during the meeting Monday, Jan. 24, was a resolution requesting amendments to Local Sales and Use Tax Authorization.
Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel presented the request for council action and explained that during the 2021 Legislative Session, the city acquired authorization to conduct a referendum for Grand Rapids citizens to consider the approval of a local sales and use tax (LST). The LST, if approved, would collect $5.98 million at .5% to pay for improvements at the IRA Civic Center.
Since legislative approval, design documents have been finalized and the opinion of cost has increased due to inflation and additional recognized needs, such as HVAC upgrades and more extensive remodeling. As a result, Pagel told the council it is recommended to ask for an amendment to the legislation, increasing the LST collection amount to $10.6 million. The term of the tax would be 12 years however Pagel said he “suspects it would be paid off earlier,” as sales continue to increase within the city.
The resolution identifies the IRA Civic Center as a regionally significant facility, with utilization by more than 60% of non-City of Grand Rapids residents. It further cites a University of Minnesota, 2011 Retail Trade Analysis for Grand Rapids and Itasca County which estimated that 55% of the Local Sales Generated would be from non-residents of Grand Rapids.
Mayor Dale Christy commented on rising prices of construction costs during COVID as a contributing factor. The council unanimously approved the resolution however, it will still need to be approved by the state legislature.
The council also approved an amendment to the professional services agreement with ICS professional consulting for the IRA Civic Center. The original professional services agreement with ICS was based on a construction cost of $8,121,316. During the design phase it was determined that the project scope needed to be expanded primarily in the mechanical, electrical, and structural areas of the project. In addition, the construction portion of the project has been delayed. The current opinion of cost for construction is $11,768,829.
Earlier in her council reports Connelly said the steering committee for the IRA project is ready for its next task to begin to educate the community on the LST.
Climate emergency resolution
With expressed interest from residents in attendance at Monday’s meeting, a request to consider adopting a resolution declaring a climate emergency in Grand Rapids, Minn., was pulled from the consent agenda for discussion.
The resolution states that a climate emergency threatens our city, region, state, nation, humanity and the natural world and that the City commits to working for a just transition and climate emergency mobilization efforts and will:
• Complete and Implement a Climate Action Plan
• Fully Implement our autonomous electric vehicle shuttle pilot program
• Continue serving as a regional leader and share our experience with the Grand Rapids Solar Garden project and autonomous electric vehicle project so other communities may learn from us and implement similar ideas
Councilor Michelle Toven explained that the impetus for the resolution was a Minnesota Cities Caucus which she has attended. This non-partisan group is hoping to spur the state into more action in response to climate change. Toven said currently 16 cities throughout Minnesota have declared similar resolutions.
During the public forum portion of the meeting residents spoke in favor of the city’s resolution on climate change and thanked the city for being proactive.
The council approved the resolution unanimously.
SW 21st Street extension
The council held a public hearing Monday prior to considering adopting a resolution ordering CP 2003-18, 21st Street SW Extension and the plans and specifications for the project to be completed.
City Engineer Matt Wegwerth provided a presentation on the project which will be located south and east of St. Joseph’s Church. He explained that the extension would include: Street reconstruction and extension; trail construction; storm sewer main; catch basin/lead construction; watermain and Sanitary Sewer construction; street light installation.
Total project cost is $2,642,244 to be paid for by a $1.25 million LRIP grant, $139,500 IRRRB trails grant, $667,448 in Municipal State Aid Construction funds and $585,295 in assessments (mostly to St. Joseph’s Church).
Members of the St. Joseph’s Finance Council spoke during the public hearing about the burden the assessments will place on the parish. John Ryan said it would put the church in crippling “bad financial standing.” He asked Wegwerth about the timing of the project with construction prices up.
With the reconstruction, the church will have to close its current entrance as well. According to Wegwerth, the city has been in discussion with the church for many years regarding the unsafe entrance and changes to the street.
Rebecca Maunu, of St. Joseph explained that the parish has been planning to create senior housing and clergy housing since the new church and school were built, but that plan has yet to come to fruition. She said those plans will be put on hold with the added expenses of the assessments. She asked the council to take more time to give the parish time to develop the senior housing component.
After the public hearing, the council discussed action options on the project. The resolution ordering improvement and plans and specs was approved with the understanding that city staff work with St. Joseph’s on an assessment agreement at a later date.
The council also approved an amendment with SEH Engineering for design and construction services and awarded a contract to Wabana Clearing and Excavating, LLC, for tree clearing related to the 21st Street SW project.
In other business, the council:
• Approved minutes for the Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 regular city council meeting.
•Approved verified claims for the period of Jan. 4, 2022 to Jan. 18, 2022 in the total amount of $3,698,563.70, of which $2,477,755 were debt service payments.
• Approved an amended concessionaire agreement with Pokegama Grill.
•Accepted two gift cards in the amount of $50 from Carol and Dennis Olson.
• Accepted a donation of $1,500 from Minnesota Power to be used in purchasing an AED Plus Unit.
• Adopted a resolution requesting coverage for ICTV.
• Adopted resolutions to accept and execute the MNDOT Airport Maintenance and Operation Grant Contract.
• Adopted a resolution for amended HMEP grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
• Authorized the Grand Rapids Fire Department to submit an entry into the Year of Giving Campaign.
• Entered into an agreement with AVI Systems Inc.
• Approved PT eligibility list for winter maintenance.
• Amended the city-wide fee schedule to include a fee for Citation Hearing Fee.
• Approved a loan to the Capital Equipment Fund in the amount of $386,595.
•Accepted the resignation of Tom Foss from the Haz-Mat Equipment /Training Assistant position.
• Approved an agreement with Eagle Club Systems.
• Approved the purchase of a Toro Greensmower.
• Approved an agreement with Trackman Virtual Golf.
• Approved the purchase of a Turfwerks Topdresser.
• Approved budgeted transfers from the General Fund to Special Revenue Funds-Domestic Animal Control Facility and Central School.
• Designated community festivals for the City of Grand Rapids.
