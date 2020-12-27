The Dec. 21 meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council was Dale "Spud" Adams’ last as mayor. However, it wasn't his last meeting on the council as he will transition to councilor in the new year and current councilor Dale Christy takes over as mayor.
Adams has served 14 years with the city. His first two were as councilor, followed by 12 years as mayor.
Councilor Christy applauded Adams during Monday's meeting for his "exemplary job."
"You've served for the right reasons and been an ambassador for our community," said Christy who listed some of the many accomplishments achieved during Adams' time as mayor.
These include more than $330 million in building permits and an increase in tax capacity of $1.3 million. The city also saw the largest population growth in the region. Most recently, the city secured $5 million in state bonds to upgrade and renovate the IRA Civic Center. Eight miles of trails were established connecting recreation areas throughout the community. And property at the site of former Riverview Elementary School as well as near the hospital are being redeveloped.
"The list goes on," added Christy who said Adams would be the first to say this is the work of many people. "I will be fortunate to have you a seat or two away while I take on this role."
"It truly has been a great run," commented Adams. "Nothing gets done around here without a good council but even more a good staff. Through the work and diligence of (city) staff, it enables us to run an efficient meeting.'
Adams explained that he still enjoys the work and looks forward to Christy's leadership.
"We all have one thing in common and that's the betterment of this community," said Adams.
Later in the meeting, the council approved an agreement with ICS Consulting, Inc., of Minneapolis, for design and construction management of the IRA Civic Center project.
Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel explained the basic scope and timeline of the project.
"We have a roof and trust system that are failing, along with the need for ADA compliance and an HVAC system dating back to 1982," began Pagel who said the $5 million in state bonds recently approved by the legislature has kick-started the project.
Pagel explained that the city has utilized the services of ICS currently for construction of a new fire hall.
"If the fire hall is any proof, they've (ICS) proven they can get things done soon and with integrity," said Pagel.
The initial plan is to start design work during the first part of 2021, followed by the bid process. Construction would begin in spring of 2022. Pagel said the construction timeline will be "aggressive," starting April 1, 2020 and completed by Nov. 1, 2022.
Following the approval of the agreement with ICS, the council adopted a resolution requesting authorization from the state to impose a local sales and use tax of up to 1% for up to 15 years or $5,980,000 - whichever comes first - to fund the local share of the IRA Civic Center project.
The resolution notes several reasons the cost burden of improving the facility should not fall strictly on city residents. These include a study by the University of Minnesota which estimated that 55% of the local sales generated would be from non-residents of Grand Rapids. The resolution also references Independent School District 318 as a major tenant of the facility, conducting more than 36 events annually and has an enrollment of 60.2% students who are not residents of the city. Another major tenant is the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association with 64.7% of members who are not residents of the city.
The IRA Civic Center serves as a county-wide Emergency Shelter, temporary Fire Hall, a polling facility for multiple precincts and could be utilized as a staging area for state agency employees during emergency safety events.
Further referencing the University study prepared in 2018, it was found that those traveling more than 50 miles to use the facility for trade shows, performances and other regional events generate more than $3.3 million in Gross Output, and support 48 full and part-time jobs and $1.7 million in Value Added.
The resolution was unanimously approved by all five council members. It will be moved on to the state when the legislature convenes in 2021.
In other business, the council:
Approved an agreement with Loren Holberg for lobby services for the year 2021.
Authorized the purchase of a new Rosenbaurer Fire Engine to replace engine 116 at a cost of $707,800.
Approved verified claims for Dec. 1-16, 2020, in the total amount of $1,203,948.46, of which $145,000 are investments.
Approved a budgeted operating transfer from the Capital Equipment Replacement Fund to the Special Revenue-Cemetery Fund in the amount of $32,475.
Established 2021 compensation for City of Grand Rapids Exempt and Non-exempt non-represented employees.
Authorized the Public Works department to solicit a quoter a compact track loader.
Approved resolutions adopting the 2020 Tax Levy Payable 2021, 2021 General Fund Budgets, 2021 Special Revenue Budgets and 2021 Enterprise Budgets.
Authorized the Itasca County Auditor to assess the delinquent Storm Water Utility charges to the property tax statement of delinquent tax owners.
Authorized a lease agreement effective Jan. 1, 2021 between the city and Airways Aviation Center.
Adopted a resolution authorizing dissolution of Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Grand Rapids upon completion of transfer.
Accepted a donation of $150 from Jim and Marie Fierek from Togo to the police department.
Approved the Workers Compensation coverage through the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.