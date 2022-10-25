The Grand Rapids City Council got an earful Monday evening about policy and procedure for dealing with feral, abandoned and lost cats.
Members and volunteers for local animal welfare groups as well as concerned citizens approached the podium during the public forum portion of the council’s regular Oct. 24 meeting.
Gail Anderson with Hero’s Heart, a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping all types of animals in need, spoke of issues with the Grand Rapids Police Department and officer response to requests for assistance with animal reports.
She said, “there’s room for improvement,” with the city’s current process of handling pets found abandoned or lost. Hero’s Heart, according to Anderson, would like to see a task force formed to advise the city council on possible options for dealing with overpopulation issues, foster placement and owner reunification as well as criteria for keeping animals at the animal control facility.
Grand Rapids High School teacher Ella Cummings was driving to work one January morning and saw two kittens with collars but no tags in the middle of the street. When she opened her car door, the two cats jumped right in. Cummings said she knocked on doors throughout the neighborhood before calling the police who then accused her “of trying to dump my own animals.”
After Cummings told the story to her class, “two high school students took the cats into their homes,” she said.
Community member Lori Hanson, told the council they ”have the opportunity to change culture - to be more animal-friendly.”
Hanson suggested the city work with the newly elected sheriff to find fresh solutions.
Bill Sackett, long-time resident of Grand Rapids, said he’s learned that people are accustomed to avoiding the PD with their cat issues.
Mike Jones, concerned citizen and pet owner, said the over abundance of feral cats within city limits is starting to affect the home life of house pets. He said one of his two cats began spraying throughout their home when a feral cat was prowling through the neighborhood.
“These cats that roam the streets are starting to cause problems and you can’t look the other way,” Jones told the council.
Once the public forum portion was closed, Mayor Dale Christy said the animal control facility can take in 10 dogs and 8 cats at a time with the maximum stay five days for cats and 10 days for quarantined animals. He reported the facility had a 94% placement rate with these animals last year.
In other business on Monday, the council:
• Adopted the Itasca County All-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The Hazard Mitigation Plan represents the efforts of local agencies in Itasca County in fulfilling the responsibility for hazard mitigation planning. The intent of the plan is to reduce the actual threat of specific hazards by limiting the impact of damages and loss. Adopting the Itasca County All-Hazard Mitigation Plan also enables the city to be eligible for any potential all-hazard mitigation funding that would be available through the federal government.
• Approved the verified claims for Oct. 4 to Oct. 17, 2022 in the total amount of $1,020,194.97.
• Acknowledged minutes for the April 21 PCA Board; Sept. 14 Library Board; Sept. 20 golf Board; Aug. 11 and 25 GREDA meetings and Sept. 8 and 22 GREDA meetings.
• Approved Amendment 1 to MNDOT Agreement 1050627A01, CP 2022-1, TH 2 Lighting Project.
• Approved the sale of miscellaneous golf course assets.
• Accepted a $150 donation from Northern Lights Ice LLC (dba Kona Ice of Itasca County) to the Grand Rapids fire Department Open House event.
• Accepted a $9,300 grant from the Minnesota Board of Firefighter Training and Education for the Grand Rapids Fire Department.
• Authorized a grant application to the FAA Airport Terminal Program.
• Appointed August Stovall and Conley Janssen as Hospital Security Officers.
• Approved amended contracts with Enterprise Fleet Management.
• Approved Clerical Union labor agreement for 2023-2025.
The next regular meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council is Monday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.