The Grand Rapids City Engineering Department was busy in 2020. City Engineer/Public Works Director Matt Wegwerth gave a report during the Monday, May 24 meeting of the City Council.
Wegwerth said some of the recent highlights of the department’s work include completing the Cohasset-Grand Rapids trail project along Highway 2 which “turned out very nice,” said Wegwerth.
There have also been several projects ongoing at the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport (GPZ). This summer there will be runway reconstruction starting in mid-July as well as beacon relocation.
According to Wegwerth, the airport received $69,000 in federal CARES Act funding to help cover operations and maintenance costs during the pandemic. As Wegwerth explained, the runway will be shut down in phases, during reconstruction.
The council approved a low bid for the GPZ apron LED lighting luminaires to Parsons Electric for a total of $15,322. Three quotes were received. This project will be funded by a state grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation at a rate of 70% state and 30% local, with the contribution from the City of Grand Rapids at $6,847.
Other major projects this year included new signage and lighting at Riverside Park on the Mississippi River.
This summer, the department plans to work with the Itasca County Family YMCA to build a new skating rink there. They are putting up the hanging plants throughout town this week.
Also, during Monday’s meeting, the council accepted a donation of $83,400 from Tiffany and Andrew Gesme for the purchase of two Trackman 4-Flex Cage golf simulators for the Pokegama Golf Course. The indoor simulators allow players to train with 3D video on various golf courses around the world.
Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel explained that the Gesme family has donated a total of $115,000 to the Grand Rapids Golf program. The revenue generated from the Trackman simulators will go to the Grand Rapids Youth Golf Program, said Pagel.
“This is a very nice donation,” commented Mayor Dale Christy.
In other business, the council:
Conducted a public hearing to consider the vacation of platted alley right-of-way within Houghton’s Addition to Grand Rapids. After no public input, the council approved the vacation.
Conducted a public hearing to consider rezoning of 1.05 acres of land from R-2 (one and two family residential) to R-4 (multiple family residential/high density). With no public input, the council approved the rezoning recommendation from the Grand Rapids Planning Commission.
Approved the council minutes for Monday, May 10, 2021 work session and regular meetings.
Approved verified claims for May 2 - May 17, 2021 in the total amount of $1,301,289.55.
Authorized the execution of a Limited Use Permit amendment for CP 20154-3, Highway 2 West Trail.
Approved a permit application for Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association.
Approved additions to the public works part-time eligibility list for the 2021 spring/summer maintenance season.
Accepted the resignation of Brielle Carlson from the Human Rights Commission and authorized filling the vacancy.
Approved the quote from Gartner Refrigeration and Temperature Controls to install and integrate with existing system, door access control at new fire hall and addition to domestic animal control facility.
Approved issuance by the City of International Falls of revenue notes or other obligations on behalf of Northland Counseling Center, Inc., and called for a public hearing on June 28, 2021 at or after 5:30 p.m.
Re-hired Mary Corwin on a temporary basis through Personnel Dynamics.
Approved contracts related to Grand Rapids Riverfest.
Approved a six-month agreement with Paul Bunyan Communications for internet connection at the Grand Rapids Domestic Animal Control Facility.
Awarded a contract for the AP 2021-3 Ramp Lighting Project at GPZ Airport
