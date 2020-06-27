The City of Grand Rapids announced a proclamation Monday in appreciation of Juneteenth, 2020.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19 that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.
Grand Rapids Councilor Tasha Connelly submitted the proclamation, explaining that it fits with the city’s Grow Grand Rapids plan to provide a welcoming community to all individuals.
During councilor reports, Councilor Connelly continued to report that the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority has approved 34 small business loans through its Emergency Working Capital program totaling $464,000. According to Connelly, the fund has $36,000 remaining still available to local businesses needing support after closures due to the coronavirus pandemic this year.
After holding a public hearing on the matter, the council also updated and amended an ordinance allowing minimum off-street parking for restaurants and bars to be expanded.
In other business, on June 22, the council:
Approved verified claims for June 3 - June 15, 2020 in the total amount of $934,490.26.
Adopted a resolution establishing a utility variance for sanitary sewer connections along Golf Course Road.
Authorized the Grand Rapids Police Department to apply for a 2020-2021 Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety - Office of Traffic Safety.
Approved the Public Works purchase of a sidewalk/trail machine from Ray’s Sport and Cycle.
Approved an amended interlocal agreement for the provision of building code enforcement permitting and inspection services with the City of LaPrairie.
Adopted a resolution waiving contingency and authorizing the purchase of a payment for real property subject to a purchase agreement dated April 27, 2020, with Voran108 Prop LLC.
Approved a grant amendment request for an extension of the Small Cities Development Program Grant.
Appointed part-time hospital security officers.
Awarded a contract for engineering services pertaining to the Grand Rapids/Cohasset Industrial Redevelopment Sanitary Sewer and Water Extension Project to SEH, Inc., and entered into contracts for Phase 1 and 2.
Authorized the Grand Rapids Police Department to sell six forfeited/abandoned handguns and three forfeited long guns to a federally-licensed firearms dealer.
