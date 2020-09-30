Grand Rapids businesses have benefited from $411,000 in federal, regional and local funding to offset declines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m glad they took the time to apply and we will continue to work with our partners to help our community businesses,” reported Grand Rapids City Councilor Tasha Connelly during the council’s regular meeting Monday, Sept. 28.
During Monday’s meeting, the council also approved the proposed payable 2021 levy at $8,079,328 - a 3.67% increase from 2020 which was at $7,793,670.
As Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel explained, “It is a 3.67% increase with the tax rate remaining equal to this year. What this means is if your property value does not increase, your city tax will not increase.”
The 2020 tax capacity for the city is found to be $10,118,346. The certified levy, minus the fiscal disparities distribution levy of $692,572 leaves the net amount levied to property owners at $7,386,756.
In other business, the council:
• Approved verified claims for Sept. 8-21, 2020, in the amount of $634,552.58. Release Agreement with Ms. Ellen Barnes.
• Approved the transfer of $411,000 of the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) allocation, together with any additional, unexpended, CRF funds budgeted for the Grand Rapids Public Utilities Commission to the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority Capital Projects Fund for use in the CRF Small Business Grant program.
• Accepted $39,575 for a 2020-2021 Toward Zero Deaths grant.
• Accepted two $100 donations from the Grand Rapids Speedway to the Grand Rapids Fire Department.
• Accepted a $100 donation from Duane “Pete” Sahr of Grand Rapids to the police department.
• Adopted an ordinance amending and updating Article III (Chickens) within Chapter 10-Animals of the Grand Rapids Municipal Code.
• Adopted a resolution amending the city wide fee schedule.
• Authorized a 25% credit for liquor licenses for 2021.
