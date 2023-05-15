During the May 8 meeting of the Deer River City Council, Richard Fieldsend, Deer River Public Works, said the city cleanup days went well and around 60 people took advantage of the service.

In addition, there was a water main break on First Street Northeast last week. Fieldsend said it was discovered that the bolts that hold the valves on are rusted off. Fieldsend has concerns about how the other valves and hydrant fittings are holding up and said that from Sixth Avenue Northeast South to Highway 2 may be the Cities next project to consider.


