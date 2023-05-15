During the May 8 meeting of the Deer River City Council, Richard Fieldsend, Deer River Public Works, said the city cleanup days went well and around 60 people took advantage of the service.
In addition, there was a water main break on First Street Northeast last week. Fieldsend said it was discovered that the bolts that hold the valves on are rusted off. Fieldsend has concerns about how the other valves and hydrant fittings are holding up and said that from Sixth Avenue Northeast South to Highway 2 may be the Cities next project to consider.
The council approved the hire of Ben Herfindahl for the summer help position.
Also approved, was the purchase of a bucket truck from the City of Cohasset for $8,000.
Fieldsend said the south-end project work will start next week. Paving is going to start as soon as the hot mix plant fires up. He said work on the ballfields started Monday. The fences will be replaced and the Pony League building is going up. The playground equipment will be delivered on May 18 and the playground is scheduled to be built July 17-19.
In other business Monday, the council:
Approved bills for $111,012.05.
Approved to have Second Avenue Northwest patched. The cost of the repairs will be $6,255.
Considered a request to have two picnic tables placed at Lions Park.
Deer River City Administrator Mark Box and Assistant City Administrator Sarah Nelson attended the Build North Summit hosted by Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). There were around 100 people in attendance. Box said much of the discussion was on housing shortages and how to possibly address the problem. Box is going to meet with the City's planning commission to gather ideas on how to best address this in Deer River.
The council discussed a blight notice served to 13 Main. Box said this building has been untouched since the tornado on May 31, 2022. The city has been told it will be demolished and the council wants it taken care of before the Wild Rice Festival.
Box said that if anyone is interested in helping with the playground build, they can go to the City’s Facebook site and there’s a link to a sign-up page.
Councilor Pat Richards asked to have the address sign on the City Hall west wall replaced. Box said he will look into it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.