The Deer River City Council opened their regular scheduled city council meeting on Jan. 10 with annual organizational business.
Deer River City Mayor Steve Geving made the following 2022 appointments: Department liaisons, Fire Department, Dan Graf; Police Department, Barb Serfling; Administrative Office/ License Bureau, Pat Richards; Public Works, Dan Graf. The council named the Grand Rapids Herald-Review as the city’s official newspaper. Financial institutions for the city were set as Northview Bank Deer River, Woodland Bank Deer River, Deer River Credit Union, League of Minnesota Cities 4-M Fund and Northland Securities. Meeting dates, unless otherwise posted, were set as the second and fourth Monday’s at 6 p.m., and work sessions will be held on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 4 p.m. The council appointed Civil Defense director, Steve Jurvelin as Civil Defense Director, Shaw Law Office as the City Attorney, John Licke as the City Personal Attorney, and Short Elliot and Hendrickson (SEH) as the City Engineer, Mark Box as City Administrator and Zoning Official, Murray Ward as Building Inspector, RaeAnne Lattimore as Deputy Clerk/Deputy Registrar, Brian Castellano as Police Chief and John Tornes as City Forester. The council appointed councilors Dan Graf and Barb Serfling to the Personnel Committee, Pat Richards and Dan Graf to the Ordinance Committee, and Dan Graf and Pat Richards to the Blight Committee.
After review, the council approved the fees and fines rate schedule as presented with no changes. The council approved to appoint Sterle & Co. as the city’s auditors for 2022 and to allow the Mayor and Administrator to sign the engagement letter.
The land sales agreement with Century 21 was extended for 2022.
Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano explained that the lack of part-time officers and other officers resigning has been challenging to take time off. Castellano requested to be allowed to carry over a portion of his accrued compensation time and either be paid for a part or be allowed to put money into his healthcare savings plan. After discussion, the council approved Castellano to carry over and be paid and put money into his health care savings account.
Castellano requested to start the interview process with the applicants that he has. He said that he expects one of the officers to have a job offer and be done by the beginning of February and would like to conduct interviews and background checks on those who qualify. There would be no job offer until the officer has officially resigned from his position. Council approved to set up interviews.
In other business, the council:
Approved the regular meeting minutes from Dec. 27, 2022 as well as the work session minutes from that week.
There were no bills to approve.
Rick Rogich, with Deer River Public Works, gave a short report updating the council on how the snow removal has been going. He stated everyone has been very busy, and all the equipment is working great.
Rogich continues to work with Itasca County on an agreement for grading the city’s gravel streets. He explained that the metering manhole is going to be installed on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
