Deer River City Council on Monday, voted to approve Grand Rapids State Bank as the low bid at 1.4 percent for a 10-year loan.
George Eilertson, with Northland Securities, was moved up on the agenda to address this. Eilertson presented the bid results requested for the equipment purchase of a skid loader with attachments and a dump truck with snow plowing attachments.
“Interest rates are pretty favorable right now,” Eilertson said. “You have three really nice financing bids.”
Grand Rapids State bank was the low bid at 1.4 percent for a 10-year loan, and the City can prepay if they choose to. Woodland Bank followed at 1.5 percent.
“You got a good variety from local banks,” Eilertson said. “Really straight-forward financing.”
“How low are interest rates going to go,” Councilor Chris Reed asked.
“Long-term interest rates are really low,” Eilertson said. “If you do have long-term needs that aren’t being met, conventional bonds can be made.”
“I appreciate the work you guys do. We all sitting here would agree, that we hate to see putting the City further in debt,” Reed said.
Eilertson also asked for resolution 2021-13 to be approved and signed. Council approved resolution 2021-13 and allowed the Mayor to sign. Reed then motioned that in the Mayor’s absence, to let acting Mayor Pat Richards to sign resolution 2021-13.
“Thank you for the opportunity to work with you again,” Eilertson said.
In other business:
Council opened their meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer.
Approved the regular meeting minutes from April 26, 2021, after a couple questions were clarified.
Approved the Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting minutes as written.
Approved bills for $67,769.10.
Rick Rogich, Deer River Public Works, gave an update. He explained sewer main flushing is complete, and the water main flushing will be finished on Tuesday.
Quality Flow will be in town on May 18, 2021 to install the lift station pump and control panel located in the public works yard. They will also be doing the semi-annual lift station service while working.
Rogich received a quote of $1,400 for a 22-ton load of agri lime. The agri lime is for the two softball fields, and there may be some for reserve.
“$1,400 seems cheap,” Rogich said.
“They have been very reasonable in the past,” Richards said.
The city-wide cleanup went well, with around 60 vehicles dropping off over the weekend.
“Twenty-five to 30 vehicles each day,” Rogich said.
“I suppose we don’t have a bill yet for the disposal,” Reed said.
“I have not seen one,” Rogich said.
“I sure hope we are able to see that come down, as people are taking advantage of it,” Reed said.
Summer help, Ethan Wicklund, will start Monday, May 17, 2021.
Rogich had quotes for repairs on two of the department’s trucks. The 2002 Dodge has a quote of just under $2,400, and the 2009 has a repair estimate of $1,048. Box wanted input from the Council if they want to repair the 2002 Dodge or to see if the City can find a used replacement.
After discussion, Rogich will have the repairs scheduled.
“It should have been done a long time ago,” Richards said.
“I feel like we have no choice, and I like using the local folks,” Reed mentioned.
The pond project will be starting next week. Rogich also said the spring discharge had not started yet. This is due to the water not meeting the testing requirements.
“Hopefully that doesn’t affect when they are digging the ponds,” Rogich said. “We will be sending off another one tomorrow.”
Rogich said this is mainly due to the cooler temperature and the lack of sunshine.
Reed asked about getting the gravel allies fixed up now that it is getting dryer. Rogich said they started this last week, and the plow truck broke down, and they will get it back in service soon.
Box gave his update. He received some information on life insurance which can save the city money and increase the benefit for the employees. Box asked if the council would be in favor of offering this, then he would talk to the employees to get their input. Council agreed to have the discussion.
Box asked for signatures on the Northern Lights Nordic Ski Clubs Ski trail maintenance agreement and the grooming application for next year.
Box gave an update on the P.F.A. funding for the ponds project. Last week the City locked in an interest rate, and we will soon have a loan agreement to sign.
Box asked to post the Deputy Registrar/Deputy Clerk position internally.
“One person is quite interested in the position,” Box said.
“My thought is that you can do both, internally and externally. I feel like it is best to post it internally first. This isn’t a situation where we want them ready in two years. I am happy with just the internal,” Reed said.
“We will wait and see what we get for applicants,” Box explained. “The council will have to appoint that person, and that has to go to the State of Minnesota, so they can finish the steps to appoint the Deputy Registrar.”
Council agreed to post the position.
Box has received some information on setting up a T.I.F. district for a potential new business. Box recommended that before the Council agreed to set up a T.I.F. district, they have the project presented to them to have all of their questions answered.
“They are estimating it to be about $20,000 to do just one lot,” Box said. “Before we say, yes to a T.I.F., I suggest that we see a business plan.”
“How many jobs did he say this was going to provide?” Richards asked.
“Sounds like he will be putting up a temporary structure for now,” Box said. “Those are all questions that would benefit the City moving forward.”
The administrator asked for permission to sell by way of public bid items that the City is not using and needs to get rid of. Each department has items that someone could use but is no longer being used by the City. Box said if the council is okay with selling these items, the City will put together a list and set it up for people to view before placing their bid.
Council approved to sell by way of the public bid the items no longer needed by the City departments.
Box was invited to testify before the Senate taxes committee and the property tax subcommittee on May 6, 2021. Box explained this was related to the Enbridge litigation, which was ruled on. The State of Minnesota was found to be overcharging the utility and may have to repay Enbridge around $30,000,000. The Department of Revenue is responsible for the error but wants the counties, cities and towns to be accountable for the repayment. Box testified that the City doesn’t have the means to repay potentially, a million dollars which by statute says we would have 30-days to pay. The City is in favor of a State of Minnesota payback. Box and Reed testified to this same topic in Saint Paul in 2016, and at that time, the Senate committee was in favor of the State being responsible for their error. Currently, the Senate has three bills written that would require the Department of Revenue. Box is getting some information for Itasca County to submit to the Committee Chairs and will keep the Council updated with any new information.
“There was some good discussion during and after,” Box explained.
Reed said that he wanted to talk about opening back up at the working session on Thursday. Box said he has some ideas and that right now, the doors a primarily locked for traffic control. People are being let into the license bureau when they need to be in, and the people also are entering city hall if they need help with anything.
“What I would like to say, is that we do a hybrid thing,” Reed said. “And there is the masking thing that can be discussed. I just think a ton has changed, since that last letter from the State. On Thursday at the meeting (working session), I want to bring up the opening.”
“It’s certainly worth discussing,” Box said. “We are mostly open for just driver’s licenses.”
