The annual Pokegama Lake Fourth of July fireworks display will be held in Cohasset this year. For many years, the City of Grand Rapids coordinated the show and the fireworks were shot off from Drumbeater Island, then they were moved to the Pokegama Golf Course. With social distancing requirements, due to the COVID-19 virus, Grand Rapids could not accommodate the number of people that turn out for the event however the City of Cohasset is able to at Portage Park.
The Cohasset City Council approved plans to take on the annual fireworks display during a regular meeting on June 9, and set the show for 10 p.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020. The fireworks will be shot off from Portage Park. There will be several locations to view the fireworks from the park as well as on the lake.
The council approved a 22 minute show.
“This jumped at us as a little opportunity,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said.
The total cost of the show is $15,000 and will be funded with support from the City of Cohasset, City of Grand Rapids, Harris Township, the Blandin Foundation and the Pokegama Lake Association.
The council did ask for the mayor to request a rain day when he would speak with Pyrotechnic Display, the company putting on the show.
“It was a nice cooperative effort with Grand Rapids,” Mayor Hagy added.
In other business:
• The council tabled the quote from RC Seal Coating for crack sealing, seal coating and striping in the amount of $42,150 until the next city council meeting.
“I don’t know if I just want to have it done,” Bartz said.
“When is the proposed date?” Mayor Hagy asked, with it showing the quote indicates Summer 2020.
“I feel like we should wait two weeks to figure out where we are at with the roads,” Bartz said.
• Approved the retirement severance for Duane Kilde.
• Approved the quotes from Quality Flow for Lift Station Repairs and Maintenance from Bernie Hillman.
“This is a replacement,” Mayor Hagy said.
• Cohasset Finance Manager Max Peters discussed the multi-use connector trail that would tie into the school and create a safer route.
“We would be looking for additional funding,” Peters said. “Excited about moving forward with that trail.”
Motion was made to let Peters move forward with seeking funding.
• The water and sewer project extension was also discussed, getting it to the City of Cohasset’s border, and servicing the 65 acres of the Industrial Park.
“Another item that came out of the work session,” Mayor Hagy said.
“This is another City of Grand Rapids – Cohasset collaboration,” Peters explained.
The goal would be to get water and sewer across the Mississippi, to access the Ainsworth property, and servicing the 65 acre industrial park property.
“When we looked at this project initially, the dollar amount was significant,” Peter said.
“We are going to access the specific industrial park properties,” Peters added, at a cost of $111,027.
He explained, this would be specifically for the Itasca Economic Development Corporation properties, and that the city would not be assessing all properties.
“It also gives us a loop connector in our water and sewer system,” Mayor Hagy. “This would enable us to have a loop in the system. This would be a nice thing to have.”
“We have had a significant amount of residents reach out, and are excited about this,” Peters added.
Mayor Hagy said one of Bartz’ and his goals when they joined the city council was to expand the water and sewer system.
“That’s a green light for Max to go ahead on it,” Bartz said.
• The council approved the hire of Carter Olson, with a June 10 start date as a seasonal public works employee, at the rate of $12 per hour.
“The reason being is that we lost a couple guys,” Bartz mentioned.
• Cohasset Security Officer Dean Scherf mentioned he recently spoke with the water deputy at the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, and they are concerned about extra boat traffic on the Fourth of July.
He added that the organizers of Benson Bog Days approached the Cohasset Fire Department to do the first responding, but the fire department is not going to offer the services due to COVID-19. Benson Bog Days did find a private company that they are working with.
• Approved claims in the amount of $353,892.56
• Approved the May 26, 2020 city council minutes and acknowledged the May 5, 2020 Economic Development Authority minutes.
All council members were present with no resident input.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.