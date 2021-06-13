Cohasset residents and Cohasset City Council got into heated discussions during a 7:05 p.m. public hearing on Tuesday. The entire regular city council meeting and public hearing can be viewed online at Itasca Community Television, Inc.’s website under “Watch On Demand.”
The public hearing at 7:05 p.m. continued from May 25, 2021 to consider the environmental assessment worksheet (EAW) comments, to decide if an environmental impact statement (EIS) is need and to approve, disapprove or suggest modifications to Otter Rock Resort, Emily and James Bujold, planned unit development (PUD) for property at 36225 Otter Way.
“Being that this meeting has been hashed over for the third time, this is a public hearing. You get three minutes, and try to refrain from repetition and vague topics,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said.
Cohasset Zoning Officer Greg Tuttle briefly touched on the topics in the PUD.
“It also shows the unordinary high water level,” Tuttle said. “It’s a private driveway to get into this property.”
“It also talks about speed limits, watercrafts and quiet hours,” Tuttle said. “We also have excerpts from the zoning ordinance and design guidelines.”
“This is a commercial PUD, not a residential PUD, and it talks about density calculations and open space requirements,” Tuttle said.
It was stated that if this is approved tonight, there will be another public hearing for a conditional use permit.
“These cabins are already built and being moved onto an existing site,” Tuttle said. “This property used to be a railroad bed for the Tioga mine pit. This might qualify it as a disturbed site.”
Tuttle read some concerns from residents that weren’t able to be at the public hearing.
Councilman Phillip Hermel, brought up some concerns about the petition with discrepancies among addresses.
One resident asked, if their input was even relevant?
“Does the opinion make the decision? No, the decision is made with those five [referring to the council],” Tuttle said.
Council discussed this is already more of a process, compared to other cities, as they are based off of the City of Cohasset’s ordinance.
“If anyone has anything to say, against the project, you have three minutes,” Mayor Hagy said.
Virgil, a Cohasset resident, stated “I knew all along they were going to put these cabins in there, when I sold them the property,” Virgil said. “There is only one house they are renting out right now, and at times there are seven to eight cars there. If you throw more rentals in there, it’s just not going to be a good thing. All that traffic. At least if it were residential homes, I would know who they were. I really don’t see a big benefit to Cohasset with this project. I also have some concerns with the safety on the driveway. They say they are going to have a 10 miles per hour sign.”
“It’s a private drive-way, I will not have a speed-bump,” the resident stated.
Jennifer Ryan, another Cohasset resident, addressed specific concerns in the city’s ordinance, and had packets to distribute to the city council. Ryan stated Otter Way is not consistent with the city plan. Ryan brought up the five classifications from the City Comprehensive Plan.
Otter Rock resort goes against the shoreline goals she stated. But the PUD wants to introduce 18 people and not take in any other additional guests.
“We know Otter Rock self identifies itself as a commercial entity and Mr. Tuttle stated it’s a commercial development,” Ryan said.
“I submit to you, the city council is bound by the facts,” Ryan said. “Failing to follow the facts is reviewable and reversible by the District court.”
Discussion over the resident advocating for one area of the comprehensive plan was made and even the comment “cherry picking” the comprehensive plan.
Residents in attendance were getting frustrated that the city attorney was getting to speak, and not the residents during the public hearing.
“It’s a good presentation and you need to address that,” Cohasset’s City Attorney stated.
“The law is cited correctly, how you apply the facts is up to you,” Ryan said.
“Exactly,” the attorney stated.
Luke St. Germain, Cohasset resident, “I think Jen gave you material to hang your hat on. We understand that you have to make your decisions made on facts.”
Tom, a board member of the Pokegama Lake Association, stated “This does not meet our guidelines at all. This is a bad thing for Pokegama Lake and Big Jay Gould and Little Jay Gould.”
Harry, Cohasset resident, addressed concerns over Highway 62.
“You are setting someone up to get killed, trying to increase density. You have not addressed that, and you are setting someone up to get hurt. Or you are going to have someone hurt on your hands,” the resident stated.
James, a resident who lives on Jay Gould Lake, expressed his concerns as he has seen first hand how his own practices have harmed the lake.
“I believe there is going to be a significant and environmental impact on that lake. I live in a nice bay, there is wild rice, fish spawning, ducks, eagles, and birds raising their young there. When we moved, we brought our dog there. Shortly after, our dog died. And when that dog died, we got another, and she loved to swim. She literally tore the bay up. She wrecked beds of bass and bluegills.”
This resident then got a third dog and they put up a fence.
“I have a daughter with two labs, and those labs go out there, and want to swim. If they have seven cars there, and they each have a dog. There is going to be a significant impact just on dogs. I think this needs to be addressed on the environmental impact statement.”
Dave, Cohasset resident stated, “Look at the people here, look at the passion of people against this project. I think Brad asked this—and what is the tax benefits to us, in exchange for all these things that we don’t want?”
“We put $2.5 million into the bike trail,” Mayor Hagy said.
“Am I missing something? Because this isn’t part of the Tioga Bike Trail,” Dave said.
“What’s in it for us?” The resident asked.
“The tax base,” Mayor Hagy said. “If this council does nothing, right now. The taxes in the City are going to go up 100 percent.”
Brad, Cohasset resident, stated “We need to capitalize putting residential homes there, and put residents in our residential neighborhoods.”
Bob, Cohasset resident, mentioned, “We want to put the PUD’s in here because of the bike trail? Someone said 30,000 people a year. You hardly see eight or 10 people a day there.”
Bob added the discrepancies in regard to acre size and parcels.
Another resident said, this is a “Beautiful city. You have a very outstanding city. You have real estate on Highway 2 that is for sale, but still hasn’t sold,” and added we are not the benefactors of the traffic coming to our city.
“Is there anyone that wants to speak for the project?” Mayor Hagy said.
“My name is James Bujold and I’m proposing the Otter Rock resort. We were really excited about the opportunity, especially since the trails are right there. We like that people kayak and paddleboard,” Bujold said.
Bujold explained with his other rental property, he has had a very positive experience.
“I like the idea of it being small,” Bujold said. “I’m second guessing the whole thing too and I hear you guys. A lot of these things, I didn’t even think of. A lot of this is valid. I live here and grew up here. I am legitimately asking the question.”
“Next step is to decide if the comments that you have heard rise to a significant environmental impact. So everything that you have heard, you need to decide if these are significant environmental impacts,” Tuttle said.
“Do I have a motion either way?” Mayor Hagy said.
“I have one question. If we deny this proposal, he could bring one cabin in?” Councilor Tim Carlson asked.
“He could bring a guest cabin in, and then additional two on the other parcel,” Tuttle said.
“Are these comments significant,” Tuttle asked.
“Speaking for me, I think they did,” Carlson said. “The comments they brought forth, yes, in my mind.”
“I have to agree with that, I second that,” Councilor Terry Bartz said.
“The things you mentioned just now, rise to the level of a significant environmental impact,” Tuttle said. “Dogs, speed, people, traffic, because these are the issues that would have to be addressed if an EIS is required. It’s going to take six months to a year.”
Motion failed to pass, with Carlson and Bartz voting against and Tabaka and Hermel voting for.
“Most properties on the lake already have this and this is just not enough for me,” Tabaka said.
“I am agreeing with the people,” Bartz said.
PUD failed during the public hearing, so the proposer has a certain time period to appeal it. The appeal would be to district court.
“We will see where it goes from there,” Mayor Hagy said.
In other business:
Approved the suggested changes to the personnel policy in regard to vehicle insurance.
Approved the recommendation from the personnel committee to hire John Aultman at $50 an hour.
“Didn’t we already approve this?” Tabaka said.
“Are we concerned on the cap on it?” Hermel said.
Approved the recommendation from the personnel committee to hire Tyler Norgord for concession stand work.
“Do we know when his background check will be done?” Carlson asked.
“It says before he starts,” Mayor Hagy said.
Approved the resolution 2021-21, to adopt the recommendations from the office of State Auditor.
Approved add on hire for park and rec committee Kenzie Cole, for park and rec concessions.
Approved an additional add-on, in regard to an auditing agreement with the fire department.
Approved claims in the amount of $45,908.04 and the May 25, 2021 city council minutes as read.
There was no resident input. All council members were present.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.