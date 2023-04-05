The Cohasset City Council approved the purchase of four parcels along the Mississippi River during its March 28 regular meeting. The city approved the purchase for $730,000.
“We did have some discussion on this in our work session last week,” said Mayor Andy MacDonell said. “I believe everyone is aware of the parcels.”
“I think it is a really good move on the city’s part right now,” said Councilor Terry Bartz.
“It’s already tied to city water and sewer,” added Councilor Andy Harkala.
“That would provide a developer a nice spot,” MacDonell said.
Also, during the March 28 meeting, the council approved a request for a public hearing on April 11 at 7:05 p.m. to change four parcels from suburban residential to municipal residential. The parcels are located near Wildwood Cemetery.
“This is to rezone the lots by the cemetery, where the city garage is,” MacDonell explained. “There is also a residential home that will be used for fire department training, and the other for a future Kootasca multi-family housing development.”
In other business, March 28, the council:
Announced that Cohasset City Hall would be closed on Friday, April 7, 2023 in observance of Good Friday.
Held a 7:05 p.m. public hearing to amend the ordinance in regards to SSTS, septic systems, and to turn it over to Itasca County. Cohasset Zoning Officer Tony Valtinson talked a little bit about a price difference.
“We have had this conversation before a little bit,” MacDonell said.
“I think it makes sense for the County to take over that,” Councilor Harkala said.
“I’ve been in communication with Itasca County and they are very happy to support us,” Valtinson said. “Itasca County is happy to do it.”
After discussion, the council approved this.
Approved the 7:05 p.m. public hearing to amend the sign ordinance on April 25, 2023.
Approved the second payment for 2022 bituminous street improvement project to Hawkinson Construction for $22,277.34. This was for street improvement projects last fall.
Approved the request for bid for seasonal container gardens to Boxwood and Vine.
“We have two quotes, to provide container gardens, Boxwood and Vine for $2,115 and Grand Rapids Greenhouse $1,135,” MacDonell said.
The council discussed these are planters out front and out by the cemetery, and in years prior, they haven’t had two quotes. Council also discussed wanting to keep the business local.
“You get what you pay for,” Councilor Terry Bartz said. “I agree with doing local.”
The annual Board of Appeal and Equalization hearing will be on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at City Hall at 9 a.m.
Approved claims in the amount of $364,626.06 and the March 21, 2023 city council minutes.
There was no resident input. All council members were present.
