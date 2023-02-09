Thursday morning, the City of Cohasset was informed that Huber Engineered Woods (HEW) will no longer be moving forward with its planned $440 million investment to create a new OSB mill on Minnesota Power property. Huber estimated that the mill would have brought more than 150 jobs and the city was beaming with the prospect of massive economic activity coming to the community. 

The company says the delays with state permitting that jeopardized product deadlines were the reason for seeking “development of our sixth mill in another state.” 


