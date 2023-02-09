Thursday morning, the City of Cohasset was informed that Huber Engineered Woods (HEW) will no longer be moving forward with its planned $440 million investment to create a new OSB mill on Minnesota Power property. Huber estimated that the mill would have brought more than 150 jobs and the city was beaming with the prospect of massive economic activity coming to the community.
The company says the delays with state permitting that jeopardized product deadlines were the reason for seeking “development of our sixth mill in another state.”
“We will be seeking a new location where we can produce critical home building products that are desired by American home builders and homeowners in a timely manner and consistent with Huber’s environmental and social commitments,” said Brian Carlson, President, Huber Engineered Woods LLC.
“We have worked closely over the last year with many wonderful people across the City of Cohasset and the state of Minnesota,” added Carlson. “It has been a pleasure to work alongside these talented professionals and we greatly appreciate the strong support provided from a wide range of constituents, including state, county, city and local officials, government and private sector community development groups and of course the residents of Itasca County.”
This bad news is especially hard for Cohasset given the mill would soften the blow the city stands to experience soon with the loss of a majority of its tax base when Minnesota Power meets its plan to cease coal operations by 2035 at its Clay Boswell power plant. The Boswell plant alone makes up roughly 55% of the city’s tax base, and makes significant contributions to Itasca County and the local school district. As part of Minnesota’s transition toward carbon-free energy, the Boswell plant will be retired.
“This is a devastating day for our community, our region, and our state,” said Cohasset Mayor Andy MacDonell. “The Huber project was central to our city’s strategy to diversify our tax base and create high-quality jobs in the face of the massive losses we will see when the Boswell Plant retires.”
In 2021, the state legislature passed special legislation to support the Huber project, recognizing its importance as a driver of investment and jobs. Since then, however, the project has encountered roadblocks in the form of permitting and legal challenges from environmental organizations.
“We are frustrated, disappointed, and angry, but we won’t waver in our work to reshape our community,” continued MacDonell. “Today’s announcement makes one thing crystal clear: Cohasset cannot overcome the retirement of the Boswell plant alone. It is now more critical than ever that the Governor, the legislature, and all our regional partners bring every resource they can to the table to support our community through this transition.”
The Huber facility would have produced oriented strand board (OSB), which is commonly used in home construction. The Cohasset facility would have been located less than 10 miles from the original OSB manufacturing facility in the United States, which was located in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
Mayor MacDonell added, “OSB technology was first produced in our region and is used in construction across the world. If we can’t produce OSB in Northern Minnesota where it was pioneered, where does that leave our regional economy?”
State Senator Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) said “this BS has got to end,” following the announcement of Huber’s departure from the Minnesota proposal.
“I don’t blame Huber one bit for their decision, but Minnesota cannot continue to kill businesses and jobs time after time after time after time. Democrat leadership and this war on businesses are going to be the death of us if we don’t change how we do things.”
Sen. Eichorn views the loss as something that could have been avoided.
“Gov. Walz could have tried to save the Huber project with just a little effort, but he didn’t lift a finger. The Leech Lake Band could have come to the table to figure out a solution, but they chose to try to kill the entire project through protracted legal action. As a result, Minnesota loses out on hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs; $450 million in direct investment; billions of dollars in long-term economic impact; and a phenomenal partner that has won international awards for sustainability. Good work, everyone.”
Sen. Eichorn applauded the company for trying to bring its business to northern Minnesota.
”Thank you for suffering through our crushing political and regulatory climate as long as you did. You truly were a perfect partner for northern Minnesota. We regret the way this ended but wish you the best,” he said in a statement released to press.
Last September, Cohasset’s longtime Mayor Greg Hagy passed away. In comments to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission earlier in the year, Mayor Hagy wrote, “It is easy to say that you support helping a host community’s transition, but supporting the advancement of a project like HEW is what support actually looks like.”
