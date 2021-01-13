Cohasset City Council updates from December 22, 2020
Approved the agenda with one add on, approving designated polling places for the City of Cohasset.
Approved the renewal contract of Sand Creek Workplace Wellness Program 2021 contract for $500.
“The input that I am getting from the office, is that they are not using it,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said.
“It’s not like everybody uses it,” Finance Manager Max Peters said, but added it is a utilized service.
“Having heard that, it’s a small price to pay for a service we can utilize," Mayor Hagy said.
A motion was made to approve Cohasset as a polling place for Cohasset voters.
“I would like to thank Mary [Flinck] for four years of service,” Mayor Hagy said. “Like I said, we appreciate your service.”
“Thank you,” Flink said.
Council man Tim Carlson gave an update on the Cohasset Ice Rink.
“Everyone that was inside the shack had their mask on, and they were six feet apart,” Carlson said, when he stopped by one night. “The ice is a little bit bumpy. We have to put some more ice down on it. We are looking good.”
Approved claims in the amount of $526,519.45, the December 8, 2020 city council minutes, acknowledged the November 2, 2020 public utilities commission minutes and the cemetery Donna Waech.
The Community Center and Shop was closed December 24, 2020 and December 25, 2020 for the Christmas holiday, as well as Friday, January 1, 2021 for the New Year Holiday.
All council members were present. There was no resident input.
