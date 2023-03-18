The City of Grand Rapids appointed Andy Morgan to Police Chief during a meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council Monday, March 13.

City leadership, as well as Mayor Dale Christy and Councilor Tom Sutherland, conducted interviews for the Chief of Police position on Thursday, March 9. As a result, the hiring committee for this position recommended appointing Andy Morgan to the position.


