The City of Grand Rapids appointed Andy Morgan to Police Chief during a meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council Monday, March 13.
City leadership, as well as Mayor Dale Christy and Councilor Tom Sutherland, conducted interviews for the Chief of Police position on Thursday, March 9. As a result, the hiring committee for this position recommended appointing Andy Morgan to the position.
Morgan began his career as a City of Grand Rapids Patrol Officer in October 2001. He moved to Grand Rapids as a new officer expecting to gain experience in law enforcement. Morgan has served in various positions within the Police Department, most recently being appointed as one of the city’s captains in 2021. Morgan has a master’s degree in Criminal Justice.
“He’s built a career, a family, and been serving this community for 22 years with honor and integrity,” wrote the hiring committee in their recommendation to the city council. “Andy is a true leader and is extremely dedicated to the city and our community. Andy will be an excellent Chief of Police.”
The council unanimously approved a motion to appoint Morgan to the position of Chief of Police effective May 1, 2023, with an annual salary of $107,000, a six-month probationary period, and the ability to have 60-calendar days after his anniversary date to bring his FTO to the maximum allowed until he no longer works for the city.
“We had some very good candidates,” commented Mayor Christy who said he has known Morgan for many years and believes he is “well-prepared” for the job.
Councilor Dale Adams said he is happy to see the city’s process of growing and developing employees internally is working.
Also Monday, the council approved the hire of Amanda Mitchell as Administrative Assistant for the Grand Rapids Police Department, effective March 27, 2023.
In other business, the council:
• Approved verified claims for the period Feb. 22, 2023 to March 6, 2023 in the total amount of $2,102,205.82.
• Approved an agreement with Blandin Foundation for GR Riverfest to utilize their parking lot Sept. 9, 2023.
• Terminated regular part-time employees at the IRA Civic Center due to the need for fewer employees as the rink operations are shut down for the renovation project.
• Authorized the Police Department to enter into Congratulate and Educate Tobacco Compliance Check annual plan agreement / contract with Minnesota Department of Human Services.
• Authorized the Police Department to sell five (5) forfeited vehicles through Mid State Auto online auction.
• Approved the purchase of an 84” snow blade from ASV.
• Approved the purchase of and payment to Northland Lawn and Sport for one John Deere X354 Mower for $5,504.42 for the Itasca Calvary Cemetery.
• Approved MOU’s with labor union, amending the official city calendar, and personnel policy manual to reflect the State’s adoption of Juneteenth as an official holiday.
• Approved Use Agreements with ISD 318, GRAHA, and SNFC related to the IRA Civic Center.
• Approved a golf cart storage agreement with Ryan Sutherland of 214 Properties, LLC.
• Approved the termination of a full-time security officer employee, effective March 8, 2023.
•Approved an agreement for consulting services for GASB 67 & 68 Actuarial Valuation with USI Consulting Group, Incorporated. (Formerly Hildi, Inc.).
• Approved the donation of retired library IT equipment to the Arrowhead Library System.
• Approved a MOU with the Patrol Union related to length of service credit for new hires.
• Adopted a resolution approving an operating transfer from the Capital Projects fund-Permanent Improvement Revolving Fund to the Capital Projects Fund (Grand Rapids Arts & Culture Projects).
• Hired Jamey Serich as IT Network Technician.
• Appointed the following representatives to the Civic Center Advisory Board: Andrew Haarklau (GRAHA), Shannon Wourms (Star of the North Skating Club), Mark Schroeder (ISD 318) and Jeremy Carlson (at large community member).
The next regular meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council is March 27, 2023, at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
