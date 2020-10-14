Technically, Columbus Day is a federal holiday established in 1937 and celebrated on the second Monday in October. This means it is recognized by the US government and non-essential government offices, like banks and post offices, are typically closed. But states and local governments can choose not to observe a federal holiday. And a growing number of places throughout the country have changed the name and intent of the October holiday altogether.

In 2014, the City of Grand Rapids passed a resolution recognizing the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day. During the regular meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council on Monday, Oct. 12, Mayor Dale Adams read the resolution and spoke about the various events the city has hosted since 2014 to focus on indigenous people.

“Grand Rapids recognizes Indigenous nations have lived upon this land since time

in memorial and values the progress our society has accomplished through American Indian

technology, thought and culture,” begins the resolution.

“Grand Rapids understands that in order to celebrate the strengths and recognize the

challenges of Indigenous people that government entities, organizations and other public

institutions should change their policies and practices to better reflect the experiences of the

American Indian people and uplift our country' s Indigenous roots, history and contributions; and

WHEREAS, the idea of Indigenous People' s Day was first proposed in 1977 by a delegation of

Native nations to the United Nations — sponsored International Conference on Discrimination

Against Indigenous Populations in the Americas; and

WHEREAS, in 1990 representatives from 120 Indigenous nations at the First Continental

Conference on 500 years of Indian Resistance unanimously passed a resolution to transform

Columbus Day into an occasion to strengthen the process of continental unity and struggle

towards liberation, and thereby use the occasion to reveal a more accurate historical record.

“The City of Grand Rapids embraces the indigenous history and culture that imbues

this place and seeks to foster the accurate depiction of history, celebrate the strengths and

recognize the challenges of American Indian peoples of the area, and honor their perspectives

and presence in the shared community life of the Grand Rapids area today.”

Mayor Adams explained that during the city’s first year celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day, Grand Rapids hosted a mini pow-wow downtown. Since then, there have been various public programs that focus on American Indian culture and art. This year, the city’s Arts and Culture Commission sponsored several American Indian public art projects such as a large mural painted along Highway 2 in the downtown business district.

In other business Monday, the council:

Approved verified claims for Sept. 22, 2020 to Oct. 5, 2020 in the total amount of $920,570.49, including debt service payments of $25,753.75 and investments of $245,000.

Accepted a donation of $200 from Grand Rapids Speedway, Inc., to the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

Approved an agreement for consulting services for Governmental Accounting Standards Board No. 75 actuarial valuation with USI Consulting Group, Inc., previously as Hildi Incorporated.

Approved changes to the checks that can be issued by prior approval.

Adopted a resolution approving the First Amendment to purchase agreement between the city and Aurora Heights LLLP.

Approved the 2020-2021 Public Works part-time winter maintenance season employee list.

Hired a regular part-time maintenance worker for the IRA Civic Center.

Approved off-sale liquor license for CJ Tabke Corporation.

Approved a resolution approving a grant agreement with the State of Minnesota for the GPZ Runway Reconstruction Project.

Adopted a resolution designating the city finance director as deputy city clerk.

Reviewed and acknowledged minutes for the March 12, 2020 PCA Board and Sept. 1, 2020 Arts and Culture Commission.

The next regular meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council is scheduled for Oct. 26, 2020 at 5 p.m. There will be a special meeting of the council on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall for the purpose of awarding the sale of $2,375,000 in General Obligation Street Reconstruction Bonds and to conduct a public hearing to consider final assessments on CP 2014-2, 2019 Improvements Project. People may participate in the public hearing portion remotely by calling into the meeting at 218-327-8833 to provide comments.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments