More than 20,000 law enforcement officers in the United States have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty since the first recorded death in 1791. This includes seven members of Itasca County law enforcement agencies - the first in the year 1914 and the last in 2021. Today, there are approximately 900,000 law enforcement officers serving communities across the country. In 2021, 616 of these dedicated public servants were killed including 438 due to contracting COVID-19 while on duty. This spring, these names of the fallen heroes were engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C., and May 15 was designated as Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Kevin Ott, a captain with the Grand Rapids Police Department, explained to the council that President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week in 1962 to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices.
“No state is immune to line of duty deaths,” commented Captain Ott. “Fortunately, the GRPD has not lost an officer in the line of duty.”
On Monday, the Grand Rapids Mayor Dale Christy formerly designated May 11-17 as National Police Week and recognized the service of law enforcement in our community.
The mayor, together with the city council, also designated the month of May 2022 as Community Action Month in recognition of the dedication and work of KOOTASCA Community Action in Itasca County. Both of these proclamations were presented during the council’s regular May 9 meeting at City Hall.
In other business Monday, the council:
• Allowed for public comment regarding the Grand Rapids Police Department’s Portable Audio/Video Recorder (Body Worn Camera BWC) initiative. No comments were received.
• Approved council minutes for Monday, April 25, 2022 work session and regular meetings.
• Approved verified claims for April 19 to May 2, 2022 in the total amount of $367,54249.
• Accepted a bench donation from the Grand Rapids Public Utilities in honor and memory of Harry Hutchins.
• Approved a temporary liquor license for an IEDC event scheduled for June 3, 2022.
•Accepted the resignation of Jake Barsness from the Grand Rapids Fire Department janitor position.
•Authorized the fire department to apply for a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
• Increased the Hazmat hourly pay rate.
• Adopted a resolution supporting a grant application for U.S. Highway 169.
•Accepted the resignation of John Strey, Jr.
• Approved a temporary liquor permit for Klockow Brewing for an event on June 9, 2022.
• Approved a revised Independent Contractor Agreement/Golf with Jerrod Stark.
• Hired Public Works part-time employees for the 2022 spring/summer season.
•Entered into a Merchant Processing Agreement with First Data.
• Approved the appointment of Christa Roerick to the position of Library Public Services Clerk I at the Grand Rapids Area Library.
Councilors Tasha Connelly and Michelle Toven were absent with notice. The next meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council is Monday, May 23 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
