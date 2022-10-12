The Grand Rapids City Council took time to reflect Monday afternoon on the culture and value that the Anishinaabe (Chippewa and Ojibwe), Dakota (Sioux) and other indigenous nations add to our city.
During a special celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day, councilors joined community members at the city-commissioned sculpture created by Duane Goodman at Mississippi River Park in Grand Rapids. Two years in the making, the nine-ton, limestone sculpture depicts a native woman holding a dish as an offering to the river on top of a square base with fish commonly found in the Mississippi River.
During the council’s meeting following the celebration, Mayor Dale Christy read a proclamation recognizing and honoring the indigenous nations that have lived here and the contributions made through American Indian technology, thought and culture.
“Whereas, Grand Rapids understands that in order to celebrate the strengths and recognize the challenges of Indigenous people that government entities, organizations and other public institutions should change their policies and practices to better reflect the experiences of the American Indian people and uplift our country’s indigenous roots, history and contributions.”
The idea of Indigenous People’s Day was first proposed in 1977 by a delegation of native nations to the United Nations-sponsored International Conference on Discrimination Against Indigenous Populations in the Americas. In 1990, representatives from 120 indigenous nations at the First Continental Conference on 500 years of Indian Resistance unanimously passed a resolution to transform Columbus Day into an occasion to strengthen the process of continental unity and struggle towards liberation, and thereby use the occasion to reveal a more accurate historical record.
As Mayor Christy continued to read, “the City of Grand Rapids embraces the indigenous history and culture that imbues this place and seeks to foster the accurate depiction of history, celebrate the strengths and recognize the challenges of American Indian peoples of the area and honor their perspectives and presence in the share community life of the Grand Rapids area today.
“Be it further resolved that the City of Grand Rapids shall continue its efforts to promote the well-being and growth of the Native American and Indigenous community and be it further resolved the City of Grand Rapids encourages other businesses, organizations and public entities to recognize Indigenous People’s Day.
Also through proclamation on Monday, the council recognized November 2022 as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month.
The purpose of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness month is to educate the public about the many reasons people are hungry and homeless including the shortage of affordable housing in Itasca County for very low income residents and to encourage support for homeless assistance service providers as well as community service opportunities for students and school service organizations.
The city’s proclamation to recognize Hunger and Homelessness Awareness, as Mayor Christy read, “is consistent with local organizations who are committed to sheltering, providing supportive services as well as meals, basic needs and supplies to the homeless including Kootasca Community Action, AEOA, Grace House, Northland Counseling Center, Salvation Army, Itasca County Veterans Services, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Itasca County Health and Human Services, First Call for Help, Advocates for Family Peace and other housing issues advisory committee members.”
Last week, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners also pronounced public recognition of hunger and homelessness as a serious problem for many individuals and families throughout Itasca County.
“Whereas, people experiencing unsheltered homelessness (those sleeping outside or in places not meant for human habitation) may be at risk for poor health conditions. Lack of housing contributes to poor physical and mental health outcomes and connections to permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness should continue to be a priority.”
In other business on Monday, the council:
• Approved the hiring of Chery Pierzina as Human Resource Officer in accordance with the attached offer letter/agreement.
With the departure of the former Human Resource Director, City Council directed staff to initiate the hiring process of a Human Resource Office. This position will be shared with the GRPU. Because of this GRPU staff were involved in the hiring process. City and GRPU staff have interviewed three candidates and are recommending the hiring of Chery Pierzina for the Human Resource Officer position. Her resume is attached for reference. She brings sixteen years of strong HR experience in city and school district environments. Her first day of employment with the City would be Nov. 1.
• Adopted a resolution regarding the approval of a DEED Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) application by the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority for the Arbor Wood Co. project.
For the past few months, the city has re-engaged in discussions with Voyageur Capital Group, the owner of the former Ainsworth site at 502 W. Co. Rd. 63, and company officials from Arbor Wood Co., LLC regarding the establishment of a production facility for Arbor Wood within a portion of the former OSB plant. Those discussions have also included representatives from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) to conduct due diligence and design a collaborative approach toward support of this project.
Arbor Wood Co. is a supplier of thermally modified siding, decking and dimensional lumber. The Arbor Wood manufacturing process, which is currently outsourced, uses heat and steam to improve the aesthetics and durability across a range of wood species. Arbor Wood, who has developed their product line in conjunction with the University of Minnesota, is at the forefront of the domestic thermally modified wood movement.
The company says the Grand Rapids Arbor Wood project will bring the production process in-house for Arbor Wood. Integration of the production process will improve Arbor Wood’s product delivery speed, quality control oversight and production capacity. Voyageur Capital Group, who is also an investor in Arbor Wood, will renovate 48,000 sq. ft. of the mainly vacant building for the project. This renovation will involve site improvements, electrical, mechanical, fire suppression, roof repair, and construction of offices and rest rooms valued at approximately $3.4 million. Voyageur Capital Group has submitted a request to the City for Tax Increment Financing to assist in this renovation, which is currently under review.
In addition to the creation of new tax base, the Arbor Wood project will employ eight full time positions at start up. Additionally, the sourcing of native tree species for Arbor Wood’s production will lead to indirect employment in logging and transportation, which are other economic sectors negatively impacted by past downsizings in regional forest product industries.
Arbor Wood will invest approximately $3 million in the purchase of machinery and equipment for the plant, bringing the total budget for the project to $6.4 million. GREDA’s pending application for a MIF grant of $232,000 would be used by GREDA to provide a seven year, interest free loan to Arbor Wood for equipment purchases.
• Approved verified claims for Sept. 20 to Oct. 3, 2022 in the total amount of $917,740.75.
• Waived statutory tort liability limits to the extent of the coverage purchased.
• Approved the continuation of general liability insurance through the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust for calendar year 2023.
• Accepted the low bid and entered into an agreement with NEO Electrical Solutions LLC for CP 2022-1, Highway 2 Lighting Project.
• Accepted quotes from Absolute Fire Protection, ESC Systems and Tru North Electric for the installation of a fire suppression system for the server room at the new Fire Hall.
• Entered into an Agreement for Consulting Services for Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) No. 75 Actuarial Valuation with USI Consulting Group, Inc. previously as Hildi Incorporated.
• Authorized an application to the IRRR Development Infrastructure Grant program for the Airport Development Project.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing a grant application to the IRRR Development Infrastructure Grant program for the Itasca County Family YMCA fire alarm and HVAC system upgrades project.
• Approved amendments to Hazmat Response Contract with State of Minnesota.
• Approved the Municipal Delegation Agreement with Minnesota Dept. of Labor and Industry (DOLI).
• Authorized staff to advertise with K-Bid the sale of miscellaneous equipment and allow advertising sealed bids for 2 diesel generators using the League of MN Cities no longer used firefighting equipment from the Fire Department.
• Approved the Public Works part-time Eligibility List for Winter Maintenance.
• Awarded a contract to Becker Arena Products for dasher boards and glass.
• Approved annual liquor licenses renewals for 2023.
