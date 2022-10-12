The Grand Rapids City Council took time to reflect Monday afternoon on the culture and value that the Anishinaabe (Chippewa and Ojibwe), Dakota (Sioux) and other indigenous nations add to our city.

During a special celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day, councilors joined community members at the city-commissioned sculpture created by Duane Goodman at Mississippi River Park in Grand Rapids. Two years in the making, the nine-ton, limestone sculpture depicts a native woman holding a dish as an offering to the river on top of a square base with fish commonly found in the Mississippi River.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments