In an effort to make Grand Rapids a positive place to live for all people, the Grand Rapids City Council joined municipalities and states throughout the nation to proclaim June 2022 as Pride Month.
Grand Rapids Mayor Dale Christy read the proclamation aloud during the council’s regular meeting Monday, June 13. Christy explained that the Stonewall Riots between June 28, 1969 and July 3, 1969, sparked the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) rights movement throughout the United States.
“Each June, people around the world commemorate the courageous individuals who have fought for the rights of LGBTQ+ people throughout history,” stated the proclamation which acknowledged the state’s passage of the Minnesota Human Rights Act of 1993 to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, public services, education, credit and business.
In 2013, Minnesota became the first Midwestern state to legalize same-sex marriage by legislative vote and, in 2015, the United States Supreme Court held that “the right to marry is a fundamental right that may not be denied to same-sex couples.”
The Safe and Supportive Schools Act was signed into law by the Minnesota Legislative Session in 2014 which further reflects the desire to provide protections for students of all sexual orientation and gender identities or expressions.”
With the GROW Grand Rapids 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the city created a comprehensive system of community values and guiding principles which identify what is right, good and desirable as a foundation for making Grand Rapids “a positive place to live for all people.”
In recognizing the significance of Pride Month and supporting its continued celebration as an opportunity to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community, Mayor Christy said, “we recommit ourselves to creating a community where our LGBTQ+ community members are safe and thriving.”
The council continued its emphasis to make the city a welcoming and inclusive place to live with another proclamation Monday, commemorating Juneteenth Independence Day as “an opportunity for the people of the United States to learn more about the past and better understand the experiences that have shaped our collective histories.”
Mayor Christy, again the read the proclamation aloud, which explained the history of the holiday which marks the emancipation of African-American slaves and is so named for the June 19, 1866 adoption of Black Independence Day in Galveston, Texas.
As Christy stated, “the news of the end of slavery did not reach the frontier areas of the United States until months after the conclusion of the Civil War, more than two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation of Jan. 1, 1863.”
Juneteenth celebrates America’s commitment to liberty and equality in accordance with the Constitution of the United States. It began as a holiday in the state of Texas and is now celebrated in 47 states and the District of Columbia as a special day of observance in recognition of the emancipation of all slaves in the United States.
“Whereas, the faith and strength of character demonstrated by former slaves and the descendants of former slaves remain an example for all people of the United States, regardless of background, religion, or race,” continued Christy.
Again, following the GROW Grand Rapids 2040 Comprehensive Plan, recognizing Juneteenth follows the city’s values and principles for what is a good and desirable foundation.
Therefore, the city supports the celebration of Juneteenth as “an opportunity for the people of the United States to learn more about the past and better understand the experiences that have shaped our collective histories.”
Councilor Michelle Toven noted that the Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission is partnering with KOOTASCA Community Action for a community event recognizing Juneteenth on Sunday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the KAXE Rotary Tent, 260 NE Second Street in Grand Rapids. The event will feature family friendly activities including DIY kite making and flying, coloring and face painting. Food and entertainment will be provided by Black owned businesses.
The Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission was established to follow the Minnesota Department of Human Rights to envision the city as a place where everyone can lead lives full of dignity and joy and free from discrimination. As council liaison to the Human Rights Commission, Councilor Tasha Connelly said other communities are looking to Grand Rapids for guidance as a leader in human rights protection.
All citizens are encouraged to become involved in promoting human rights in the community and are invited to attend the meetings of the Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission. If you would like to contact the Human Rights Commission, call 218-326-7646.
In other business June 13, the council:
• Accepted the resignation of Grand Rapids Director of Human Resources Lynn DeGrio with her last day in office as Friday, July 15. As Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel explained, DeGrio has worked more than 18 years for the city in this capacity. During those years, she has worked to find cost-effective solutions for employee health care options, converted the human resources department to electronic systems, assisted in labor negotiations and more. “And, she has always been agreeable to helping community members,” added Pagel. “We will miss her.”
In her resignation letter, DeGrio wrote: “working here has been an incredible opportunity, and it was not an easy decision to leave to pursue another opportunity. I have learned so much in my time here and I know that the city will continue to grow and thrive.”
• Appointed Amanda McCabe to the Human Rights Commission.
• Approved verified claims for May 17, 2022 to June 6, 2022 in the total amount of $869,174.
• Adopted a Joint Powers Agreement with the State of Minnesota regarding the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
• Approved a lease agreement with ISD 318 for use of the city’s athletic fields.
•Approved the septic check contract.
• Approved seasonal golf course employment.
• Accepted a $500,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the Highway 2 Lighting Project.
•Approved temporary liquor licenses for MacRostie Art Center First Friday events.
• Approved the purchase of additional fencing for the proposed construction at the IRA Civic Center.
• Approved a permit application for Community Charities of Minnesota.
• Hired Mark Stish on a temporary basis in the Public Works Department.
• Approved a revised Independent Contract Agreement for the Pokegama Golf Course with instructor Jerrod Stark.
• Approved temporary parking lot agreements with Rennix Corporation and Blandin Paper Company related to the Grand Rapids Riverfest event.
• Approved Amendment No. 1 with Duane Goodwin.
All councilors were present for the June 13 meeting. The council’s next meeting is Monday, June 27 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
