The Grand Rapids City Council adopted a resolution recognizing a Certificate of Approval of Special Law from the state of Minnesota allowing the city to impose a local sales tax.
This action was part of the consent agenda for the council’s July 12 regular meeting. Councilor Dale Adams requested clarification after the council approved the resolution. As Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel explained, the sales tax will be contingent upon the city passing a referendum requesting the .5% tax and it will only be allowed for one specific project - improvements at the IRA Civic Center.
“The IRA Civic Center (improvements) can be funded several says,” said Pagel. “We’ve already received $5 million from the state and this would authorize the city to hold a referendum in November 2022 to pay for the remaining funds.”
Since the improvements to the IRA will be mostly finished by November 2022, the referendum will ask the public how they want to pay for the project whether that is through property taxes or the local sales tax.
City Attorney Chad Sterle explained that the action the council took on Monday does not approve the referendum but simply accepts the opportunity from the state to hold one.
In other business on Monday, the council accepted the retirement of Grand Rapids Police Chief Scott Johnson and appointed Steve Schaar to the position.
“It has been a privilege to serve the citizens of Grand Rapids as Police Chief,” wrote Johnson in his notice of retirement. “It is time, however, for me to move on to other endeavors. I do so knowing that there are others within the police department who are ready to lead the department into the future.”
Johnson’s last day with the department will be July 31.
“The support and guidance you, the mayor and the city council have provided the department over the past seven years has been remarkable,” continued Johnson. “It has been a true honor to serve next to the members of the Grand Rapids Police Department.”
Mayor Dale Christy commented on how Johnson came to the city while he was in retirement, initially as an interim chief for Grand Rapids, but enjoyed the department so much he ended up staying longer than he intended. Mayor Christy congratulated Schaar and explained that the swearing-in ceremony will be held later this month.
Schaar started with the City of Grand Rapids as a Patrol Officer in 1996. Over the years, Schaar has served in every aspect of the police department, becoming a sergeant in 2008 and Assistant Chief of Police in 2010.
City staff commended Schaar for proving “himself to be extremely dedicated to the city and committed to serving Grand Rapids and the surrounding communities with wisdom and integrity.”
Schaar’s employment agreement with the city as Chief of Police, as approved by the council on Monday, will begin Aug. 1, 2021 and continue for approximately two years until he reaches retirement age on April 30, 2023.
Other action taken during the council’s July 12 meeting included:
• Approval of council minutes for June 28, 2021 worksession and regular meetings.
• Approval of verified claims for June 22 - July 6, 2021 in the total amount of $835,379.53 of which $245,017.12 are investments.
• Approval of payment to Pyrotechnic Display Inc., for Independence Day fireworks.
• Authorization of the mayor and city clerk to sign a Certificate of Support for the City of Virginia supporting an application for financial assistance with the USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Program.
• Approved the hiring of Pat Pollard as a regular part-time employee with the Engineering Department.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing an application to the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Downtown Streetscapes Grant Program for an 18-month autonomous vehicle shuttle pilot project. This project, the Grand Iron Range CAV Streetscapes Planning grant, will include shuttle vehicle wraps to advertise the project and partners, route signage community with potential users of how to interact with the shuttles, shuttle localization fixtures for students, and other marketing.
• Approved purchase and payment of vehicle accessories from Towmaster for the Public Works Department.
• Approved an agreement with ESC Systems and International SHResponse Center for a central station of fire alarm and panic alarm systems at Grand Rapids City Hall for a cost of $678 a year.
• Approved an amendment to hazmat contract between the State of Minnesota and Grand Rapids Fire Department.
• Accepted an Operation Round Up Grant from Lake Country Power of $1,700
• Approved a Toward Zero Death grant application.
• Approved a cooperative construction agreement with Itasca County for the CSAH 63 intersection project.
