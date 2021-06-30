Acknowledging the GROW Grand Rapids 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the Grand Rapids City Council commemorated Pride Month with a proclamation during a regular meeting Monday, June 28.
GROW Grand Rapids 2040 was created as a comprehensive system of community values and guiding principles identified as what is right, good and desirable for a foundation to make Grand Rapids a positive place to live for all people. On Monday, Mayor Pro-tem Michelle Toven read a proclamation recognizing Pride Month.
Between June 28, 1969 and July 3, 1969, the Stonewall Riots (in New York City) sparked the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) rights movement throughout the United States, explained Toven.
“Whereas each June, people around the world commemorate the courageous individuals who have fought for the rights of LGBTQ+ people throughout history,” read Toven.
The proclamation continues to explain that Minnesota passed the Minnesota Human Rights Act in 1993, prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, public services, education, credit and business. Minnesota became the first Midwestern state to legalize same-sex marriage by legislative vote in 2013.
In 2015, the United States Supreme Court held that right to marry as a fundamental right that may not be denied to same-sex couples. In 2014, the Minnesota Legislature signed into law the Safe and Supportive Schools Act further providing protections for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities or expressions.
“Now therefore, be it resolved, that the City Council of the City of Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Minnesota, recognizes the significance of Pride Month and supports its continued celebration to provide an opportunity to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community and we commit ourselves to creating a community where our LGBTQ+ community members are safe and thriving,” read Toven.
In other business on Monday, the council:
• Held a public hearing prior to approving to host and consent to issuance by the City of International Falls, Minnesota’s Housing and Health Care Facilities Revenue Note, Series 2021 in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $4 million for Northland Counseling for housing projects in International Falls and Grand Rapids.
• Approved verified claims for June 8, 2021 - June 21, 2021 in the total amount of $2,271,161.05.
• Approved minutes for June 14, 2021 regular council meeting; April 6, 2021 PCA Board; Feb. 4, 2021 Planning Commission; May 12 and 25, 2021 Public Utilities Commission; May 18, 2021 Golf Course Board.
• Approved entering into an agreement with Time Machine and Mallrats for entertainment related to Tall Timber Days.
• Approved a temporary liquor license permit for Grand Rapids Summer Celebrations dba Tall Timber Days.
• Approved Hibbard Pierringer Release.
• Approved a temporary liquor license permit for Klockow Brewing Co., for the Grand Rapids Car Show.
• Approved hiring Skyler Bischoff as part-time maintenance employee at the IRA Civic Center.
• Approved an advertising agreement with Patriot Real Estate Group.
• Adopted a resolution ordering a feasibility report for CP 2003-18, 21st Street SW Extension.
• Approved a Supplemental Letter Agreement with SEH Engineering related to CP 2003-18.
• Approved amendment one to U.S. Solar Site lease.
• Accepted 2020 audited financial reports.
• Accepted the low quote for Sophos Intercept X security software from SHI International and authorized payment.
• Approved the Interagency Agreement with Itasca County Sexual Assault Interagency Council and authorized the Police Chief to sign.
• Approved a license with BNSF for trail crossing related to CP 2015-3, Highway 2 West Trail.
Mayor Dale Christy was absent with notice. The next meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council is Monday, July 12, at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
