It came down to a decision of whether to finance improvements to a local landmark through property taxes or sharing the cost burden with nonresidents.
On Nov. 8, 2022, the voters of Grand Rapids approved a local option sales tax that allows revenues to finance up to $5,980,000 for reconstruction, remodeling, and upgrades to the Grand Rapids IRA Civic Center. It is anticipated collection will begin in April 2023. Authorized costs include design, construction, reconstruction, mechanical upgrades, and engineering costs, as well as the associated bond costs.
More specifically, the city will be updating the arena’s equipment to replace the R-22 refrigeration system with current technology. The city will also be replacing and updating security cameras and monitors, dasher boards and glass, HVAC systems, bleacher heaters, and other equipment and furnishings.
Debt service will be paid from the permanent G.O. bonds and sales tax revenues. The bonds are being issued for a term of three years. Principal on the bonds will be due on Dec. 1, 2025. Interest is payable every six months beginning Dec. 1, 2023. The bonds will be subject to prepayment at the discretion of the city on Dec. 1, 2023 or any date thereafter.
After holding a public hearing on the matter Monday, the Grand Rapids City Council adopted a resolution providing for the sale of $10 million in Taxable General Obligation Temporary Bonds, Series 2022A. The council also approved a property tax abatement related to the IRA. According to the resolution, the abatement will help finance the project which will help construct public facilities, provide employment opportunities, including construction jobs, help
provide access to services for residents, increase or preserve tax base by stimulating and preserving development through improvements to the IRA Civic Center which will help attract new businesses and retain businesses in the community, protect the general health and welfare of the community by maintaining public facilities and providing recreational opportunities and amenities for residents of the city, and help preserve and increase the value of the Abatement Parcels, thereby helping to generate additional city tax revenues over the long term after expiration of the Abatement; and (b) for the reasons set forth above, the benefits to the city of the proposed abatement will at least equal the costs to the city.
In other business on Monday, the council:
Approved a resolution canvassing and declaring the results of the Nov. 8, 2022 City of Grand Rapids Elections.
Approved the verified claims for the period Oct. 18, 2022 to Nov. 7, 2022 in the total amount of $1,543,639.09.
Approved a temporary liquor license for IEDC event on Dec. 2, 2022.
Approved a Monitoring Agreement with American Eagle Security.
Authorized a grant application to the IRRR Development Infrastructure Grant program for development infrastructure costs associated with the Arbor Wood project
Authorized Mayor Christy to sign a Professional Services Proposal with Encompass Inc.-Exterior Repair Design & Bid Phases.
Awarded a contract for GPZ Garage Door replacement.
Approved an agreement with Heath Smith to reinstate FTO.
Approved Change Order #002 for IRA Civic Center.
Approved a Grant Agreement with DEED for IRA Civic Center.
Approved a temporary liquor license for Klockow Brewing event on Dec. 2, 2022.
Considered a labor agreement with the Public Works Union labor agreement with the Library Union.
