It came down to a decision of whether to finance improvements to a local landmark through property taxes or sharing the cost burden with nonresidents.

On Nov. 8, 2022, the voters of Grand Rapids approved a local option sales tax that allows revenues to finance up to $5,980,000 for reconstruction, remodeling, and upgrades to the Grand Rapids IRA Civic Center. It is anticipated collection will begin in April 2023. Authorized costs include design, construction, reconstruction, mechanical upgrades, and engineering costs, as well as the associated bond costs.


