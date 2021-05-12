The Grand Rapids City Council held a public hearing Monday during the regular May 10 meeting on the proposed adoption of the amended Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) and Property Tax Abatements and the issuance of General Obligation Bonds related to public improvements within the City of Grand Rapids.
The CIP, for years 2021-2025, was prepared by Ehlers public finance advisors of Roseville, Minn. A representative from Ehlers was at Monday’s meeting to explain the details of the sale.
Following the public hearing with no input provided by the public, the council approved a resolution providing the sale of $6,255,000 in General Obligation Bonds to finance improvements to the city’s new fire hall and construction of phase II of the Cohasset Trail project within the city. Of the $6,255,000, $4,800,000 would go to the fire hall project. The council will consider proposals and award the sale of the bonds at 5 p.m. on June 14, 2021.
In amending the CIP, the council has considered for each project: the condition of the city’s existing infrastructure, including the projected need for repair and replacement; the likely demand for the improvement; the estimated cost of the improvement; the available public resources; the level of overlapping debt in the city; the relative benefits and costs of alternative uses of the funds; operating costs of the proposed improvements and alternatives for providing services more efficiently through shared facilities with other local government units.
A portion of the bonds will be designated as tax abatement bonds in the approximate amount of $1.6 million and will be issued to pay the costs of the project and are expected to be paid primarily through the collection of abatement revenues. The city will pay the abatement in semiannual installments over a period of 20 years each Feb. 1 and Aug. 1, estimated to commence Aug. 1, 2022 and continue through Feb. 1, 2042.
In other business on Monday, the council:
• Approved council minutes for Monday, April 26, 2021 work session and regular meetings.
• Approved verified claims for the period April 20, 2021 to May 3, 2021 in the total amount of $1,187,650.35.
• Voided Accounts Payable check #145088, issue a new check, and waiving bond requirements for check issued to Itasca Drift Skippers in the amount of $2,500.
• Authorized Mayor Dale Christy to sign a service agreement for annual 2021 renewal with SVL for maintenance program on the Library Chiller June 1, 2021- May 31, 2022.
• Authorized the City Administrator Tom Pagel to sign a Distribution Facilities Installation Agreement with Minnesota Energy for installation of new natural gas service line for the new Fire Hall.
• Adopted an ordinance approving a 15 year franchise agreement with Mediacom Minnesota LLC.
• Changed the classification for Public Works Part-Time Summer Maintenance Worker Marlon Lewandowski.
• Authorized the Public Works Department’s purchase of a Matco Tools Scan Tool for their off-road heavy equipment.
• Authorized a grant application to the Blandin Foundation/IRRR Arrowhead Intelligent Region program.
• Approved additions to the Public Works Part-Time Eligibility List for the 2021 Spring/Summer Maintenance Season.
• Amended resolution 21-07 Ordering Improvement of and Plans and Specifications for the 5th Street SW Reconstruction Project, CP 2021-2.
• Approved seasonal golf course employees.
• Hired regular part-time maintenance employees at the IRA Civic Center.
• Entered into an agreement with ODC inc., for 2021 spring/summer maintenance season.
• Approved the sale of bleachers to Nate and Mandy Benson for $100.
• Approved a reimbursement resolution related to the IRA Civic Center improvement project.
• Approved amendments to the 2021 pay range for part-time, seasonal and temporary employees.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing an agreement with MnDOT for Federal Airport Expenses Reimbursement related to the CRRSAA funds at the GPZ airport.
• Rescinded the resignation of Debra Moebakken from the position of Library Public Services Clerk.
• Adopted an interim ordinance amending chapter 2, article 2, division 2 Police Community Advisory Board, subd. 2-353 Membership, Appointments of the Grand RapidsMunicipal Code.
• Approved moving forward with Municode Meeting and Agenda Management service.
• Approved the purchase of fencing at the IRA Civic Center and awarded the sale to Iron Oakes Fence LLC for the low quote of $23,256.
• Adopted a resolution awarding the sale of General Obligation Utility Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A, in the amount of $873,000.
• Appointed Anita Eide to the Grand Rapids Planning Commission and Al Hodnick to the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority.
