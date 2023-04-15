The Grand Rapids City Council has approved the preliminary plat for the new proposed subdivision Forest Lake Addition. The action moves plans forward for 22 residential lots on the property that was once home to Forest Lake Elementary School, in the city’s northwest neighborhood.
During the council’s regular meeting, Monday, April 10, Grand Rapids Community Development Director Rob Mattei presented the dimensions and layout of the subdivision which is located between Eighth and Sixth streets and Seventh and Eighth avenues NW. As Mattei explained, the property totals 5.1 acres and is owned by the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority. It will be divided into 23 lots, including one outlot to be retained by the city for a utility easement.
The lots will range in width between 58 and 81 feet, and depth of 127 and 141 feet. The two sizes in lots will accommodate homes with garages that abut the alleyway and homes with garages on the front side of the street. There will be 14 smaller lots on the north half of the property and 8 larger lots on the south half.
A review committee composed of members from the Grand Rapids Public Utilities Commission, Public Works, Engineering, Fire, Park & Rec and Community Development departments weighed in on the layout.
The plan is to construct the infrastructure, including sanitary sewer, water, electrical services and the proposed alley this summer of 2023.
The infrastructure project will be funded by a combination of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and a recently secured Iron Range Redevelopment and Rehabilitation (IRRR) grant of $300,000.
The city consulted its 2020 Comprehensive Plan for the general vision regarding land use in this area and found it is targeted for multi-family residential, which includes the potential for single-family, two-family and multi-family residential uses.
As Mattei pointed out, the Housing Chapter of the Comprehensive Plan has numerous goals that support this plat and the intended use such as “support opportunities for owner-occupied single family home development not being met in the market.”
The Grand Rapids Planning Commission approved the subdivision, after holding a public hearing on the plat on April 6. One concern of the commission was access to sidewalks from the lots. Mattei explained that, currently, Eighth Avenue is the only street without a sidewalk. Plans will be to design this once the homes are closer to being constructed.
Also of note, the Itasca County Housing and Redevelopment Authority has plans to construct homes on eight lots within the division, with four built this summer and four next year.
Councilor Tasha Connelly moved approval of the proposed subdivision for Forest Lake Addition with support from Councilor Dale Adams. The motion was approved unanimously.
In other business on April 10, the council:
• Heard from residents of NE Grand Rapids regarding new garbage canister placement policies.
• Accepted a donation to the Grand Rapids Police Department from the McCumsey family for the K9 Officer program.
Josiah McCumsey, 12, was present during Monday’s council meeting to present the donation. As a long-time supporter of law enforcement, Josiah decided to raise funds for the K9 program which recently acquired a new dog, Murphy, to work for the department. Josiah raised $1,150.
“On behalf of the council, thank you for the work you did,” commented Mayor Dale Christy. “This is absolutely amazing.”
“If it weren’t for the people who donated, this wouldn’t be possible,” Josiah told the council.
“But it takes someone to ask,” said Councilor Adams. “It’s not often kids raise $1,150 out in the community.”
Councilor Connelly also recognized Josiah’s “selflessness,” as “a great example for other youth in our community.”
• Approved council minutes for the Monday, March 27th, 2023 Worksession and Regular meetings.
• Approved verified claims for the period March 21, 2023 to April 3, 2023 in the total amount of $1,468,096.17.
• Adopted a resolution calling for a Public Hearing on a proposal to adopt an amendment to the 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan.
• Approved the purchase of an AccuBatch brine maker system from Cargill Salt for $32,612.
• Approved an amendment to Supplemental Letter Agreement 2022-5 with SEH for CP 2022-5, Forest Lake Utilities.
• Authorized advertisement for bids for the Hangar Utility project at the GPZ Airport.
• Entered into agreements with Paul Bunyan Communications for internet services for Smart Streetlights.
• Approved contract for Radius Sand Cleaner demo.
•Accepted the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority’s Annual Report for the year 2022.
• Approved a request by the police department to apply and accept a grant from the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety for four child safety seats.
• Approved a proposal from Twin Ports Testing for asbestos abatement/remediation.
• Approved change orders related to the IRA Civic Center.
• Appointed individuals to the Arts and Culture Commission and Economic Development Authority.
