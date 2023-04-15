The Grand Rapids City Council has approved the preliminary plat for the new proposed subdivision Forest Lake Addition. The action moves plans forward for 22 residential lots on the property that was once home to Forest Lake Elementary School, in the city’s northwest neighborhood.

During the council’s regular meeting, Monday, April 10, Grand Rapids Community Development Director Rob Mattei presented the dimensions and layout of the subdivision which is located between Eighth and Sixth streets and Seventh and Eighth avenues NW. As Mattei explained, the property totals 5.1 acres and is owned by the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority. It will be divided into 23 lots, including one outlot to be retained by the city for a utility easement.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments