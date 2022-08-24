The Grand Rapids City Council approved final bids for the IRA Civic Center improvements project on Monday.
Bid Package 2 of the IRA Civic Center Improvements, includes the demolition of roof structure, general construction, roofing system, ice rink and plant, fire suppression, mechanical, electrical, and elevator installation. The bids were received, opened, and tabulated according to law with the lowest bidder awarded the job.
According to the Request for Council Action by City Administrator Tom Pagel, the bids were opened publicly on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. There were eight work scope packages for contractors to consider.
“With these bids we now know that the total cost of the project is approximately $15.5 million, which includes a contingency of $1,060,000,” stated Pagel who explained that city staff is not recommending moving forward with parking lot improvements (estimated total cost of $1.5 million) at this time. However, if the current building contracts go well and there is sufficient contingency remaining, additional parking lot improvements will be recommended.
As part of Bid Package No. 2, the following base bids were accepted and approved by the council during its regular Aug. 22 meeting:
Roof structure - Landwehr Construction ($274,900)
General construction - TNT Group ($2,144,000)
Roofing system - Thelen ($728,000)
Ice rink and plant - Commercial Refrigeration ($2,270,571)
Fire suppression - Summit ($195,900)
Mechanical - Rapids Plumbing ($783,200)
Electrical - Hart ($910,000)
Elevator installation - Larson Elevator ($125,000)
Of the approximately $11.6 million in contracts approved with Bid Package 2, more than $7 million is with city of Grand Rapids contractors.
“So a large amount is going to local contractors which is really nice,” commented Pagel.
On July 11, the council awarded a contract to TNT Construction, of Grand Rapids (in the amount of $3,859,400) for Bid Package No. 1, including supply and installation of wood trusses and decking at the West Venue of the IRA Civic Center.
Councilor Tasha Connelly asked how these bids compare with estimates established last fall. Pagel explained that the estimated total project cost at that time was $15.5 million including the $1.5 million for the parking lot. The updated estimate does not include the $1.5 million.
Pagel further confirmed that Bid Package 2 is the final bid package to be approved for the project. Between now and next March, the city will work on securing the state funding and grant money.
To avoid increases in construction materials between now and next spring, Pagel said the approved contractors have been directed to order all materials now. The city will provide a site north of the arena (near the skate park) for storing materials and will pay contractors on hand for materials.
“So there will be no reason for them to wait,” said Pagel who hopes this stipulation will ensure that contractors will have all materials they need as soon as pre-construction meetings begin next March.
The timeline between now and next March will involve completing all necessary paperwork for grants, approval of the Local Sales and Use Tax referendum on Nov. 8, and issuing of bonds to release state funding.
In other business on Monday, the council:
• Approved council minutes for Monday, August 8, 2022 Regular meeting and Monday, August 15, 2022 Budget meeting.
• Approved verified claims for the period August 2, 2022 to August 15, 2022 in the total amount of $1,028,015.16.
• Acknowledged minutes for Boards & Commissions, including the July 19, 2022 Golf Board meeting.
• Adopted a resolution entering into a Master Partnership Contract between the State of Minnesota and the City of Grand Rapids.
• Approved the final pay application from Northern Industrial Erectors and final pay application and unit quantity adjusting change order #10 from TNT Construction Group,LLC for the new Fire Hall.
• Approved the hiring and wage adjustments of part-time employees at the IRA Civic Center.
• Approved the final payment for AP 2021-1, 16/34 Runway Reconstruction in the amount of $77,511.08 and Balancing Change Order 1.
• Approved golf course employment.
•Accepted a letter of resignation from Joseph Rabbers, Hospital Security.
• Approved the purchase of a grapple bucket for the wheel loader in the amount of $26,330 from Nuss Truck and Equipment.
• Approved a temporary liquor for Klockow Brewing for an event on Sept. 24, 2022.
Appointed Nathan Morlan to the position of Fire Mechanic with the Grand Rapids Fire Department.
•Approved a resolution declaring the intent of the city to reimburse certain expenditures from the proceeds of bonds to pay for a portion of the IRA Civic Center Improvement project.
•Appointed additional election judges for 2022 General election.
•Approved a LG 230 Application for Off-Site Gambling for Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association.
•Accepted the resignation of Nathan Morlan and promote John Peterson to Building Official/Facility Manager.
• Adopted a resolution accepting a bench donation in honor of Jacqueline Dowell. The bench will be placed at the corner of highways 169 and 2 in front of Central School.
“This is a wonderful honor for Jackie,” commented Pagel.
Moving approval, Councilor Michelle Toven explained that the location of the bench is very fitting for Dowell who was often seen there “exercising her second amendment rights.”
• Accepted a $2,500 donation from First National Bank of Coleraine for the purchase of golf course score cards.
• Accepted donations from McDonalds, SuperOne, Walmart, Pepsi, Culvers, Grand Rapids State Bank and Woodland Bank that supported 2022 Area Safety Camp. Grand Rapids Police Chief Steve Schaar explained that the camp was held Aug. 10 this year with 91 youth attending who heard from several area service organizations and groups.
Councilor Rick Blake was absent from Monday’s meeting, with notice. The next meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council is Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.