The Grand Rapids City Council approved final bids for the IRA Civic Center improvements project on Monday.

Bid Package 2 of the IRA Civic Center Improvements, includes the demolition of roof structure, general construction, roofing system, ice rink and plant, fire suppression, mechanical, electrical, and elevator installation. The bids were received, opened, and tabulated according to law with the lowest bidder awarded the job.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments