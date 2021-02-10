The City of Grand Rapids will have a new spot to skate next winter after the Grand Rapids City Council approved an agreement Monday with the Itasca County Family YMCA for construction and maintenance of an outdoor skating rink on YMCA property on River Road in Grand Rapids.
During a regular meeting of the council Feb. 8, Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel explained how the agreement was negotiated. Pagel explained, with the future demolition of Forest Lake School in Northwest Grand Rapids, as well as low use of the Forest Lake rink, the city began discussions with the YMCA regarding the partnership. The real impetus for the new rink, said Pagel, was the Y’s recent assumption of the city’s pond hockey program. Also, the proximity of the Y location could draw additional youth to the facility.
The agreement allows the city to construct a rink on Y property as well as a warming house.
“It’s similar to the agreement we have with the school district,” said Pagel.
“It seems like a natural fit to me,” commented Councilor Tasha Connelly who moved approval of the agreement.
Mayor Dale Christy added, in addition to the fact that a lot of children live in the neighborhoods near the YMCA, the new rink would mean the city would have rinks in four quadrants.
The agreement states that the city will install a dasher board system, build the warming shack and install overhead lighting at the city’s expense. The city will also maintain the ice sheet during each season and be responsible for snow removal. City personnel will operate the warming shack to be open from 3:30 - 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The YMCA will allow the public to use the rink at no cost.
In other business on Monday, the council:
Approved council minutes for Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
Approved verified claims for Jan. 19 - Feb. 3, 2021 in the total amount of $809,013.26.
Approved an employment agreement with Itasca Community College for the EAB Project.
Approved transfers from the general fund to the special revenue funds - Domestic Animal Control Facility and Central School.
Approved the Community Development Department’s request to create specifications and solicit and accept a sales agreement from AVI Global Support utilizing Minnesota state contract pricing for an audio video system for the meeting room at the new Grand Rapids Fire Hall for $78,301.44.
Approved a lease agreement with ISD 318 for use of Athletic Fields.
Approved a lease agreement with Northeast Higher Education District for use of Athletic Fields.
Voided lost accounts payable checks No. 144710 and 144969 and issue new checks to Anderson Glass Company, Inc., in the amount of $13,940 and another check issued to ODC, Inc., in the amount of $400.
Authorized the police department to apply for a 2021 Speed and Aggressive Driving Grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety - Office of Traffic Safety.
Authorized the purchase and payment of a large surface mower for the Public Works Department from Northland Lawn & Sport, LLC for $55,859.
Authorized the purchase and payment of a ball field groomer for the Public Works Department from ABI Attachments for $21,000.
Approved an operating transfer from the Capital Equipment Replacement Fund to the Airport Capital Improvement Fund.
Authorized the IT Department to donate retired equipment to PCs for People and the HCC Law Enforcement Program.
Approved a resolution supporting a grant application to LRIP for CP 2003-18 (21st Street SW).
Approved contract change orders No. 001 for $17,830, No. 002 for $15,308.40 with TNT Construction Group LLC and No. 002 for $9,253.44 with Teracon Precast for the Grand Rapids fire hall project.
Authorized an operating transfer from the capital project fund - 2019 Infrastructure Bond Fund to the Capital Project Fund - 2021 Infrastructure Bond Fund for the Grand Rapids/Cohasset Trail.
Approved an agreement between Trampled by Turtles and the City of Grand Rapids.
Approved a grant request to MnDOT through Connected and Automated Vehicle (CAV) Challenge Grant 2.0 program.
Adopted a resolution supporting lawmakers to resolve the state budget for 2022 - 2023 on time and without reductions to LGA.
Authorized the purchase of a 2021 Dodge pick-up for the Public Works Department for a total of $72,195.06 from Burnsville Dodge, along with a plow from Martin’s Snowplow and Equipment of Cohasset for $9,767.06.
Accepted the notice of retirement from Jim Columbus from the Public Works Department after more than 20 years with the city. “I love this city and its people,” wrote Columbus who was commended by the council for his dedication to the city. His last day of employment will be May 28, 2021. The council authorized the city to begin the process to fill the vacancy.
“Congratulations to him - Jim’s a great employee,” commented Mayor Christy.
