Itasca County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution requesting a state legislative financial solution in the Enbridge Energy tax court findings this week.
The tax court ruled in March that the Minnesota Department of Revenue consistently overvalued Enbridge pipelines from 2012 to 2016.
“The Enbridge tax ruling has the potential to, in our opinion, unfairly create hardship for local government and school boards through no error of our own,” Itasca County Commissioner Ben DeNucci said. “We are looking at repaying the mistake that was made by the Department of Revenue. We certainly support a state-pay solution to correct this and hold our county harmless.”
Commissioner Terry Snyder commended DeNucci for taking the lead on the resolution. He mentioned that the lawsuits are only for early years of pipeline evaluations and rulings from 2014 onward could be equally detrimental to Minnesota counties
The resolution passed by the board stated that Itasca County does not have adequate reserves to pay the obligation and would need to resort to bonding and/or significantly increasing taxes on all property owners in the county, subsequently causing a ripple effect in tax burden on taxpayers and affected entities.
The board requested that the State of Minnesota Department of Revenue publicly support this legislative solution, utilizing funds from the State General Fund. The resolution was passed with a 5-0 vote during the board’s meeting Tuesday, June 15.
One Watershed One Plan
Itasca Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) District Manager Andy Arens provided an Upper Mississippi Headwaters (UMHW) One Watershed One Plan (1W1P) Process update, as well as information regarding the request to adopt the Resolution for approval to submit, adopt and implement the Mississippi River Headwaters Watershed Comprehensive Management Plan.
Itasca County Board Chair Burl Ives was not in favor of adopting and implementing the management plan.
“I just don’t like the loss of controlling our land in our county… to give it to someone down in the 612 area code to make decisions,” Ives said. “I think we’ve done a very good job controlling our lakes and taking care of our lakes and streams. I have a little harder time giving control to something down in the Twin Cities to manage our water source.”
Commissioner DeNucci agreed with Ives and brought up several concerns about implementing the plan.
“I’m concerned with the loss of local control,” DeNucci said. “What are the costs associated? What tax money are we sending out of the county? There are projects identified that may or may not happen. We already have a plan. I don’t know that I support it at this time.”
Commissioner Terry Snyder suggested moving the item to the regular agenda and the board requested more information highlighting the financial aspects and details of the plan.
The item was scheduled for the regular meeting on Tuesday, June 22.
Troop Town rezone
The board approved an application submitted by Miller-Persons to rezone properties from Recreational Commercial to Rural Residential Property based upon the recommendation and findings of fact of the Itasca County Planning Commission and Harris Township Board.
On April 5, Nancy Miller submitted the rezone application. The property was previously utilized as a campground and resort (Troop Town). The existing campsites and airplane hangar on the property will be removed. Applicants propose to use the parcels for residential purposes.
The zoning change will be consistent with the zoning of adjacent properties.
Builders insurance
The board approved a low bid from Hanover Insurance Company for builders insurance on the new Correctional Facility/Courts construction project and authorized necessary signatures.
Building insurance is required for the construction of the new correctional facility. A protective safeguards endorsement was needed, which required lighting and video surveillance on site for coverage to begin. County administrator Bretty Skyles said proper lighting and surveillance will be added to the construction site.
The total premium for Hanover Insurance Company’s bid amounted to $94,070 for the three-year term. Liberty Mutual’s bid was $132,000, while Traveler’s bid was $92,000 per year.
Administrator update
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided an update regarding the Correctional Facility/Courts construction project and indicated that partial closure of 5th Street NE and fencing around the project area is expected to begin on Friday, June 18.
Consent agenda
Adopt the Resolution Re: Authorization to Execute Minnesota Department of Transportation Grant Agreement for Airport Improvement Excluding Land Acquisition, which approves Agreement #1047298 with the State of Minnesota for the GPZ Apron Lighting Project (State Project #A3101-99) at the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport.
Authorize a change in allocation of one (1) vacant Grade 12 (ICEA) Deputy Sheriff/Lieutenant position to a Grade 10 (639A) Road Deputy position and authorize filling the position.
Approve the Purchase of Service Agreement between ICHHS and Core Professional Services PA for court ordered juvenile sex offender treatment services for the period of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023.
Accept the minutes of the May 13, 2021 HHS Advisory Committee meeting.
Approve and accept the 2021/2022 Housing Support Agreements effective July 1, 2021.
Authorize the IMCare Director and County Board Chair to sign a contract for Medical Director Services with Dr. Jay Huber, effective 7/1/21.
Authorize the IMCare Director and County Board Chair to sign a contract for Dental Director Services with Dr. Rachel Buchert, effective July 1, 2021.
Approve the 2021 Lease Agreement between Itasca County and the Northern Minnesota Swap Meet and Car Show, and authorize necessary signatures.
Committee reports
Commissioner Tinquist reported on his attendance of recent Jail Committee and Extension Committee meetings.
Commissioner Trunt reported on his attendance of recent Fair Board and Railroad Authority meetings.
Commissioner Snyder reported on his attendance of recent Extension Committee and Itasca County Township Association (ICTA) meetings, as well as meetings regarding Wellness Court and the Autonomous Vehicle project in the City of Grand Rapids.
Commissioner Ives reported on his attendance at a recent Wildwood Township meeting.
