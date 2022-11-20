Grand Rapids Players announces auditions for Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version)are Nov. 28 and 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Reif Center.This large cast will retell the timeless tale of Cinderella in March 2023, under the artistic directorship of John Schroeder, music director Adam Giebner and choreographer Marina Whight.
While the principal cast is five women and four men, there are roles for many characters ranging from villagers to soldiers and royalty to footmen. There is a fantastical giant, several animals coming to life through stage puppetry, magical transformations, and yes, there WILL be a carriage! According to artistic director Schroeder, “there will be a lot of cool things to build for this show, but building community is where the real magic will happen. Is that cheesy? Maybe it’s cheesy… but that doesn’t mean it’s not true!”
At its center, R+H Cinderella remains the heartfelt tale of the girl from the cinders who connects with her prince. This Broadway version presents her forthright and kind as she tries to change the prince into a better man.
This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It's Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date, hilarious, and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane. It opened in 2013 and in that year received nine Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical and Best Revival of a Musical and three Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Orchestrations. Schroeder decided on this version because “this, of the several adaptations of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, is definitely the most magical!”
Greater Grand Rapids is filled with art and artists: performers, designers, craftsmen and more! And Grand Rapids Players is looking to engage them all!
As with any GRPlayers production there will be a dedicated production crew, working behind the scenes with marketing, set design/construction, wardrobe design/construction, hair/makeup, special effects/sound/lights, and backstage management. Anyone interested in joining any of these committees as a lead or assistant, is encouraged to send a message to info@grplayers.com.
Scripts are available for viewing. Visit www.grplayers.com/cinderella for audition info as well as opportunities to get involved working behind-the-scenes with a production crew. Underwritten by Woodland Bank Brian and Jeannie Nicklason, R+H Cinderella is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. www.concordtheatricals.com.
This project is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund along with the National Endowment for the Arts.
