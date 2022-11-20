Cinderella

Grand Rapids Players announces auditions for Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version) are Nov. 28 and 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Reif Center. This large cast will retell the timeless tale of Cinderella in March 2023, under the artistic directorship of John Schroeder, music director Adam Giebner and choreographer Marina Whight.

While the principal cast is five women and four men, there are roles for many characters ranging from villagers to soldiers and royalty to footmen. There is a fantastical giant, several animals coming to life through stage puppetry, magical transformations, and yes, there WILL be a carriage! According to artistic director Schroeder, “there will be a lot of cool things to build for this show, but building community is where the real magic will happen. Is that cheesy? Maybe it’s cheesy… but that doesn’t mean it’s not true!”


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments