The city of Grand Rapids officially recognized a new mayor on Monday, Jan. 11. Dale Christy, who previously served as councilor, was elected the city’s mayor in November. He is taking the office after Dale “Spud” Adams decided to step down and run for a city councilor position instead. The people elected both Adams and incumbent Councilor Tasha Connelly to the council. The three were sworn into their offices on Monday during the council’s annual organizational meeting.
During the Jan. 11 meeting, the council adopted council bylaws which set council meetings on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The mayor shall preside at all meetings of the council. However, in the absence of the mayor, the mayor pro-tem shall preside. On Monday, the council appointed Councilor Michelle Toven as mayor pro-tem.
The council designated the Herald-Review as the official newspaper for the city.
Council appointments to boards and commissions and representatives to selected agencies were also approved Monday.
In other business, the council:
Approved verified claims for Dec. 17, 202 - Jan. 4, 2021 in the total amount of $700,497.49.
Authorized the Public Works Department to accept the bid for the sale of the 1995 John Deere front end loader to McCoy Construction & Forestry Inc., for $22,000.
Accepted the resignation from Joshua Adler, firefighter and promoted Kevin Kubeczko to the position of firefighter.
Amended the 2020-2021 Public Works part-time winter maintenance employee list.
Approved a transfer in the amount of $32,820 from the Capital Project Fund - 2020 Infrastructure Bonds to the Capital Project Fund - Grand Rapids Arts & Culture Projects.
Approved a computer software agreement for 2021 with Harris Computer Systems for $25,228.80.
Aired seasonal part-time employees in the Parks & Recreation Department.
Approved a lease agreement with USS Itasca Clean Energy LLC for a solar lease and easement at the GPZ Airport.
Approved a subordination agreement with Huso Management LLC, Kenneth and Pamela Spangler and Woodland Bank.
Entered into an agreement with Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital for sports medicine services.
Amended the City of Grand Rapids Computer/Technology Use Policy.
Entered into an agreement with PATROL (Peace Officer Accredited Training Online) and the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust (LMCIT) for 2021, which will be automatically renewed each year on Jan. 1.
Approved a new 3.2 Malt Liquor License and On-Sale Wine license with authorization for strong beer for King’s Mongolian Grill with expiration to be Dec. 31, 2021.
Approved a Conflict of Interest Disclosure Form related to state bond funds received for the IRA Civic Center project.
Approved a resolution and special appropriation grant application for the IRA Civic Center project. The appropriation of $5 million will not be made available for the project until the Commissioner of Minnesota Management and Budget determines that the full funding has been committed to the project. The city’s responsibility is $5,976,517. The upgrades at the facility are expected to be completed November 2022.
The next regular meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council is Monday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
