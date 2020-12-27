Christmas parade

On a cold Saturday before Christmas this group, organized by Angie Fraconi, made an entire lap around the complex of Majestic Pines senior living facility with their horses and donkeys and ponies for the residents there to see. The parade was a delight for adults and children alike.
Submitted Photo
