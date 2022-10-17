Children’s Discovery Museum School Enhancement Fund promotes early education

Submitted photo

Nancy O’Toole reads to young children at the Judy Garland House.

Judy Garland Children’s Museum is a space that provides hands-on educational exhibits for children that promote early education through play and exploration. Prior to the COVID 19 pandemic, they operated a successful, program-based field trip scholarship that granted access to thousands of students to the museum that they may not have otherwise been able to attend. Many arts and culture organizations were closed for business during the pandemic due to social distance restrictions. These facilities are now open, students and teachers are eager to get out of the classroom and explore alternative learning opportunities. Most school districts do not have additional funding in their budgets to provide these for students and the financial burden of admission and transportation is placed on the families. Prior to the pandemic, Judy Garland Children’s Museum utilized state grants to provide the field trip scholarships and transportation aid. Funding in recent years has shifted; they have not been able to provide these program-based field trips for free or aid with transportation since 2020. They are working to find new funding sources so they can continue this successful program. Field trip scholarships take down the monetary and transportation barrier to come to the museum. 

On top of access to the museum, the field trip can include valuable teacher-lead curriculum to students. Curriculum was developed by local teachers; the topics correlate with the inter-active exhibits that exist in the museum and relate to our Minnesota culture. A typical field trip breaks kids up into groups with stations where each student receives a 20-minute lesson, correlated art project, and free exploration. School teachers have filled out surveys with positive feedback and ratings on the curriculum content and validity as well as overall museum experience. Some of the most popular topics for programming include, Dino Dig, Keva Planks, Lake Life, Trees Leaves and Me, Wonderful Water and Wizard of Oz anti-bullying.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments