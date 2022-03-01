The Children’s Discovery Museum is pleased to announce it will be extending their winter hours of operation. Starting the first week in March, the museum will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays with later hours on Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The effort comes as a result of a survey completed by constituents in September of 2021. The museum wants to be a safe and valuable educational venue that is a fun place for local kids to explore and interact with exhibits and each other. By extending our hours, families have more opportunities and time to stop in the museum to see what we have to offer.
In recent months, the Children’s Discovery Museum has updated and added some new exhibits. The most recent addition is a large lighting component that promotes hand-eye coordination and learning colors. Kids can create fun lighting displays that can be seen from across the room. The Toddler Transportation Station has been a hit in recent months as well. This exhibit features colorful and fun transportation related items that encourage climbing, pushing, and engagement with transportation objects.
The Lake Life stage has been re-vamped with some themed stage backdrops, a diverse array of costumes and musical instruments for all to enjoy. Come check out the new and updated features at the museum during our extended hours. We plan to come out with a schedule of after school activities starting in mid-March. Once complete the schedule will be posted on our Facebook page and website regularly so families can plan their trips ahead of time.
The art room has a large seating area that allows food and beverages for those that decide to stop by after school and need a light snack. The museum offers membership opportunities that allow unlimited visits throughout the year, 15% discounts on store purchases and birthday party reservations. Winter is a great time of year to stop in and enjoy a warm fun space for kids. Please contact the museum at 218-326-1900 or email office@cdmkids.org to learn more.
