Celebrating National Youth Art Month

The MacRostie Art Center (MAC) in Grand Rapids is honoring National Youth Art Month this month by showcasing work by current and former students in Victoria Kragthorge’s eighth-grade art class at Robert J. Elkington Middle School (RJEMS). Two class projects are featured in the exhibit titled, “Exploring Archetypes.”
The first project showcased at the MAC is a Greek functional clay project. Pieces included bowls, a hamster house, a jar, and more. Students learned about Greek culture through the painted figures typically seen on Greek pottery.
“We know that they valued mythology, and they valued the Olympics, and sports and competitions,” Kragthorpe explained. “Other cultures don’t always paint their pottery in that way, but because the Greeks did, that’s special.”
Students created three-dimensional ceramic sculptures. Each piece had to meet three criteria—function, balance and movement. This meant that the piece needed to have a functional purpose, the ability to stand up on its own without falling over, and something unique that gave the piece a sense of movement. Kragthorpe said the addition of movement added a step for students as they had to learn how to attach pieces together. It also made the pieces more unique.
“It’s fun for me because by the end of the project I don’t even need to have their name tags on them, I can look and know just by looking at them,” Kragthorpe said.
The second project featured from RJEMS students was a pop art portrait tempura painting project. Students chose to paint a portrait of someone they consider to be their archetype. Kragthrope encouraged students to not just pick someone because they are famous, but to think about someone they would like to be friends with or get to know better.
“Who you admire today really matters in the scheme of things,” Kragthrope commented. “And who you’re watching, and who you are listening to, and who you admire, that is who you, in turn, maybe like in the future.”
Examples of who students chose to paint included Harry Styles, Will Ferrell, Elon Musk, Julia Roberts, Wayne Gretzky, and many more. The portrait project was inspired by American pop artists such as Andy Warhol, Shepard Fairey and Chuck Close. Students created the paintings by first breaking down the picture of their selected person into a grid. Then they took the smaller organic shapes within the grid and painted them onto a larger canvas to form the portrait.
Although teaching art has been a challenge because of COVID-19 restrictions this year, Kragthorpe commends her students for working through the challenges.
“I would say we rose above that challenge by not just surviving it but thriving, Kragthrope stated. “And those students who created those paintings this year, they were the ones that went above and beyond getting the work done because they were only in school two days a week.”
Kragthorpe believes recognizing art made by young people is important. Not only is the recognition important and the ability for students to add something to their resume, but it also encourages them to be good citizens.
“Because it is nurturing their sense of wonder. It inspires them to believe in their future,” Kragthorpe added.
Kragthorpe extended her thanks to the MAC for exhibiting the student’s art, as well as, her students and their families for all of the hard work they have done this year and in years past.
“They’re all really great figure skaters, and swimmers, and hockey players, and they are top-notch athletes and artists, and students to watch out for,” Kragthorpe said.
The RJEMS student art gallery is on display at the MAC from March 5-27. Community members can visit the gallery in-person or watch a recorded video of the gallery by visiting https://macrostieartcenter.org/exhibitions.
