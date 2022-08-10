The Grand Rapids Farmers Market joins markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 7-13, 2022. As part of the celebration, the local market will have games for our PoP Clubbers on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and a gift drawing for a gift basket from the market vendors on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and Saturday, Aug. 13. The winner will be announced on Saturday. The farmers’ market is open on Wednesday and Saturday 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets — like all other small businesses — have innovated to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Farmers markets foster direct relationships between community members and farmers which can work to create a more fair and sustainable food system. Farmers markets are a hub for connection and collective action around shared values. 

