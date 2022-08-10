The Grand Rapids Farmers Market joins markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 7-13, 2022. As part of the celebration, the local market will have games for our PoP Clubbers on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and a gift drawing for a gift basket from the market vendors on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and Saturday, Aug. 13. The winner will be announced on Saturday. The farmers’ market is open on Wednesday and Saturday 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets — like all other small businesses — have innovated to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Farmers markets foster direct relationships between community members and farmers which can work to create a more fair and sustainable food system. Farmers markets are a hub for connection and collective action around shared values.
National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building. This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers market operators play in our local food systems and in developing resilience in communities as hubs for local economies and connection.
The Grand Rapids Farmers Market began in 1986, and currently hosts 46 farmers selling a wide variety of products, including assortment of produce, jams, jellies, baked goods, honey, syrups, meats, eggs and a variety of other items.
The market accepts SNAP/EBT cards, credit/debit cards, checks and cash. They also offer Market Bucks, Produce Market Bucks, and Mighty Matching Dollars and PoP tokens. SNAP-EBT dollars can be matched at the farmers’ market. Get a triple match ($40) with a $10 swipe - up to $10 per market visit. Customers do not have to spend the full $10 each time.
“Farmers markets are abundant sources of food, connection and resilience in our communities across the country, but they don’t just happen on their own.” said Ben Feldman, Farmers Market Coalition Executive Director. “Behind the scenes of every successful farmers market is a dedicated person or team working to make the market thrive. These farmers market operators are experts who need community and financial support to run their markets and resources specifically designed for their needs. Throughout National Farmers Market Week 2022, we will be highlighting the vital work of farmers market operators across the nation. Join us!”
The Grand Rapids Farmers' Market offers members of the greater Grand Rapids community an opportunity to fill their bags and baskets with the finest locally grown and made produce, meats, baked goods, honey and maple syrup, personal care products, and hand-crafted items. The market is a gathering-place where families and friends can meet the folks who grow their food and build the farm to table connections that keep the area's agricultural heritage vibrant.
