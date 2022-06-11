Juneteenth National Independence Day is a US federal holiday. It was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday June 17th 2021. Today, 49 states officially recognize Juneteenth and have an official observance of the day, and most states hold celebrations.
Officially known as Emancipation Day and also called Juneteenth Independence Day and Freedom Day, Juneteenth is a portmanteau word for June and nineteenth and commemorates the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas and the emancipation of African-American slaves throughout the Confederate South.
History of Juneteenth
On Jan. 1,1863, Abraham Lincoln declared the end of slavery with the Emancipation Proclamation. Two and half years
later, and two months after the end of the Civil War, Union troops arrived in Galveston on June 19, 1865 to find that news of the proclamation had not yet reached Galveston and that people were still being held as slaves in Texas.
The leader of the Union Troops, General Gordon Granger then formally announced the emancipation from the balcony of the former Confederate Army headquarters.
The reason why the news about the emancipation took so long to reach Texas is subject to speculation. One theory is that the messenger who was originally sent with the news had been killed before he reached Texas. A more likely scenario is that the local slave owners simply held onto the information, ignoring the emancipation order.
Although the news of the emancipation reached towns at different times across the South, there was a collective decision to recognize 19th June as the date of the emancipation. The date of the proclamation itself (Jan. 1) wasn’t considered as the people wanted to mark the date when the slave’s lives were actually affected by the new freedom.
The annual commemoration of this date, which became known as Juneteenth, was seen as a stabilizing and motivating presence in the lives of African-Americans in Texas, who despite their newly-acquired freedom, still faced many uncertainties and challenges.
June 19th flag
The Juneteenth flag was created in 1997 by Ben Haith, the founder of the National Juneteenth Celebration Foundation. Each element represents a facet of freedom for Black Americans:
The bursting outline around the star is inspired by a nova - a new star, representing a new beginning for the newly freed slaves. The white star in the center of the flag has a dual meaning, Haith said. It represents both Texas, the Lone Star State, but also the freedom of all Black Americans in all 50 states. The curving arc across the width of the flag represents a new horizon: the opportunities and promise that lay ahead for Black Americans. The red, white and blue represents the American flag, a reminder that the enslaved people and their descendants were and are Americans.
Grand Rapids celebration
The City of Grand Rapids will celebrate Juneteenth on Sunday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the KAXE Rotary Tent, 260 NE Second Street in Grand Rapids. The event will feature family friendly activities including DIY kite making and flying, coloring and face painting. Food and entertainment will be provided by Black owned businesses including Big O’s Chef House and Northern Star Bakery. There is no admission cost for this event. Food, activities, and entertainment are free as well.
The Juneteenth celebration is hosted by the Itasca Community Action Team, under the umbrella of KOOTASCA Community Action. The team consists of local volunteers who are growing a movement to support the wellbeing of people of color and disrupt systemic and individual racism in Itasca County.
Multiple community partners have come together to sponsor this first Juneteenth event in Grand Rapids including Northern Community Radio/KAXE, MacRostie Art Center, The Reif Center, Rapids Brewing, United Way, Caribou Coffee, Thrivent Financial, Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission, Grand Rapids Arts & Culture Commission, and VEMA-Voices for Multicultural Awareness from Chisholm.
KOOTASCA is part of a nationwide network of agencies designed to fight poverty on the local level that were developed from President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty and advocacy work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the civil rights movement. KOOTASCA affirms that all people should be treated with dignity and respect and recognizes that racism operates on systemic, institutional, and interpersonal levels, which carry on across generations creating harmful impacts on individuals and communities of color.
For information about this event, join as a sponsor, donate, or to learn more about the Itasca Community Action Team, please call Seraphia Gravelle at KOOTASCA at 218-360-9129.
