Celebrating 125 years of care

Grand Village has been providing necessary care to the community for longer than you may realize. The skilled nursing home facility which sits near the waters of Hale Lake in Grand Rapids celebrated its 125th anniversary on April 1, 2022. Grand Village didn’t always look the way it does today and its services have adapted to fit the needs of the people seeking care for over a century.
Current employees of Grand Village Amanda Altringer, Life Enrichment Manager; Melissa Mostoller, Director of Social Services; Erin Burnson, Admissions/Marketing; and Ted Holcomb, Director of Support Services provided information on the background of this community pillar.
Let’s go back to April 1, 1896. The facility known today as Grand Village had just opened. However, at that time it was known as the “Poor Farm” and the “Poor House,” with the purpose of providing housing and support for the poor. In 1896, the facility was purchased for $4,000 with commissioners at the time claiming that building the farm house wouldn’t exceed $2,000. Keep in mind that men working at the time were paid about one dollar a day for labor.
The official opening date was April 1, 1897.
Mostoller, Burnson, Altringer, and Holcomb shared that the farmhouse was a fully working farm at the time, complete with cows, chickens, horses and a blacksmith. The name of the facility was changed to “The County Poor House” and “The County Poor Farm” on March 16, 1899.
Jumping ahead to 1933, the County Poor House was condemned by the state. The board and care building known as, “The County Home” was then built and completed in 1935. The facility became known as the Itasca Nursing Home in 1996 and finally changed to Grand Village in 2003. Right before it found its current name, the addition of The Lodge was built in 2002.
“The Lodge provides state of the art short-term rehabilitation for those recovering from surgery, discharging from the hospital or in need of nursing and therapy before returning home. Grand Village has always been owned by Itasca County,” shared Mostoller, Burnson, Altringer, and Holcomb.
In addition to The Lodge, Grand Village also has The Woods (long-term care) and The Lakes (specialized memory care).
Reflecting on what has allowed Grand Village to continue operating for so many years, the group shared that there will always be a need for short-term and long-term care in the community. Grand Village prides itself on empowering people to live fuller lives.
They wrote, “Our staff strives to treat our patients and residents like family. We know that each person has their own distinct needs and wants and we try to tailor our care to each individual. We focus on providing the highest quality of care in the industry.”
Looking ahead, they stated they hope the facility will continue to meet the needs of the community through quality care, whether that is short term rehabilitation or long-term care needs. They also are looking to build the next generation of short and long-term care workers.
“The industry as a whole has seen a decrease in the number of young people wanting to become caregivers in long-term care and short-term rehab settings,” according to Mostoller, Burnson, Altringer, and Holcomb. “Covid-19 has furthered that need. We are looking toward the future and have developed several scholarships and grant opportunities to continue to foster the interest in these careers.”
125 years is a long time, but Grand Village is planning to be around for many years to come. Although the 125th Anniversary was in April, Grand Village will host another celebration later this summer when the weather warms up in order to have people gather safely outside. For more information about Grand Village and its mission, visit http://www.ecumengrand.org/our-mission/
