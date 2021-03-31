The members of Nashwauk Alliance Church invite area children and families to their upcoming Family Fun Night.  On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 6:00 pm we will hosting a Celebrate Spring event. The evening starts out with a simple meal featuring pasta and then families/kids will have an opportunity to experience a number of activities indoors/outdoors. There will games, kites, birdhouse building, and some friendly competition.  The goal of these monthly events is to promote a time where kids and their families can come together for an evening of fun and fellowship. The church is located at 825 First Street, Nashwauk.  If you have any questions you may contact Pastor John Weiher at 885-3334.

